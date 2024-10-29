»

(Lien direct) MOURNING OF THE HERETIC (Black/Death/Gothic, Irlande du Nord) sortira son premier long-format To the Shadows Betrothed le 22 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. Possessed

02. The Ghost Who Loved Me

03. My Last Sunrise

04. She Is Death

05. Meridian

06. A Heart So Black

07. In My Arms

08. Within the Night



