Les news du 29 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 29 Octobre 2024 Vacuous - Sarcator - Nigrum - Festergore - Stenched - The Gates Of Slumber - Thaw - Suicide - Purgatorial - Mourning of the Heretic
|VACUOUS (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Relapse Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album prévue pour 2025.
|SARCATOR ((Heavy) Thrash Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Swarming Angels & Flies prévu pour le 17 janvier via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Burning Choir
2. Comet Of End Times
3. Swarming Angels & Flies
4. The Deep Ends
5. Where The Void Begins
6. The Undercurrent
7. Closure
8. Unto Sepulchres
|NIGRUM (Black/Death, Mexique) a mis en ligne le titre "Ineffable Empire" tiré de son nouvel album Blood Worship Extremism à paraître le 22 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Worship Extremism
2. Ineffable Empire
3. Visions in the Dark
4. Where Mountains Collide
5. Telestic Gateways
6. Beneath Turquoise Waters
7. Splendor of the Old World
8. Murderer Dweller
|FESTERGORE (Death Metal, USA) offre sur ce lien le morceau "Glass Casket" figurant sur son premier long-format Constellation of Endless Blight dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 novembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Ironborn
2. Glass Casket (feat. Anthony Bramante)
3. SMA
4. The View From Halfway Down
5. Synchronizing the Kozmos part I
6. Surrender to Madness
7. Cryogenic Decay
8. Synchronizing the Kozmos part II
9. What Once Was Proud
|Le one-man band STENCHED (Death Metal, Mexique) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Morbid Mass of Repulsive Purulence" issu de son premier full-length Purulence Gushing From the Coffin qui sort le 26 novembre sur Extremely Rotten Productions (CD & K7) et Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP). Tracklist :
1. Morbid Mass Of Repulsive Purulence
2. Mucus, Phlegm And Bile
3. Wormridden Torso
4. Suppurating Cranial Cavity
5. Death Maniacal Obsession
6. Eye Socket Pus Emanation
7. Ecstasy Through Pestilence
8. Effusion Of Foul Smelling Fluids
|THE GATES OF SLUMBER (Doom Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Full Moon Fever" extrait de son nouveau disque éponyme prévu le 29 novembre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Embrace the Lie
2. We Are Perdition
3. Full Moon Fever
4. At Dawn
5. The Fog
6. The Plague
|THAW (Black Metal/Ambient/Noise, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel opus Fading Backwards via Agonia Records. Trackist :
1. The Great Devourer
2. A Place Where Repetition Dwells
3. Wartenberg Wheel
4. In the Laughter and the Stride
5. Dissociate Me/Spreader Bar
6. Moral Justification of Selfishness
|SUICIDE (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Devour the Fallen le 10 novembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Sanctuaries Sold
02. Blind Obedience
03. Might of the Universe
04. Millennial Slaves
05. Devour the Fallen
06. Honor's Mask
07. Hollow Ground
08. Victims of a Cult
09. At the Ruin They Embrace
10. The Capitalist Revolution
11. Sins Unspoken
|PURGATORIAL (Blackened Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée Fading Whispers of Voidbound Souls le 22 novembre sur These Hands Melt. Tracklist :
1. Harvesting Nightmares
2. Blind Fervour
3. The False Ones
4. Wings of Wax Melting
5. Pelagic
6. Always Watching
7. Call of the Void
8. Doomed to Repeat
|MOURNING OF THE HERETIC (Black/Death/Gothic, Irlande du Nord) sortira son premier long-format To the Shadows Betrothed le 22 novembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Possessed
02. The Ghost Who Loved Me
03. My Last Sunrise
04. She Is Death
05. Meridian
06. A Heart So Black
07. In My Arms
08. Within the Night
