Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Cutting the Thro... (C)
Par Yz		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Thou
 Thou - Umbilical (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Nithing
 Nithing - Agonal Hymns (C)
Par Blind		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Children Of The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Coma (C)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Dödsrit
 Dödsrit - Nocturnal Will (C)
Par Lestat		   
Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par Holmy		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par Lestat		   
Toadliquor
 Toadliquor - Back In The Hole (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 2 - Ab... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1
 Muscadeath 2024 Jour 1 - Da... (R)
Par Niktareum		   
Slamming French Brutality Tour
 Slamming French Brutality T... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2024
 Eclipse Death Europe Tour 2... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Svartelder
 Svartelder - Trenches (C)
Par Vartruk		   
1349
 1349 - The Wolf & The King (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 30 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2024 Canis Dirus - Project: Ultimate Satan
»
(Lien direct)
CANIS DIRUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album By The Grace of Death le 21 décembre via Bindrune Recordings (LP) et Alte Seelen (CD). Tracklist :

1. Once Cursed Path Glistens in the Sun
2. Tongues That Speak III
3. A Forlorn Hymn To Absolution
4. Vultures Whisper
5. Cast My Heart in Stone
6. The Mind Sees What The Eyes Cannot

»
(Lien direct)
PROJECT: ULTIMATE SATAN (Symphonic Blackened Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier long-format The Opus Satanas le 29 novembre sur Eschatonic Records. Tracklist :

1. Symphony Es Infernus
2. Humanity's Last Breath
3. Is This How Freedom Dies
4. The Infallible Void
5. Footprints in the Sans of Time
6. Nocturne Immortalis
Thrasho Keyser
30 Octobre 2024

