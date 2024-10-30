Les news du 30 Octobre 2024
News
Les news du 30 Octobre 2024 Canis Dirus - Project: Ultimate Satan
|»
|CANIS DIRUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album By The Grace of Death le 21 décembre via Bindrune Recordings (LP) et Alte Seelen (CD). Tracklist :
1. Once Cursed Path Glistens in the Sun
2. Tongues That Speak III
3. A Forlorn Hymn To Absolution
4. Vultures Whisper
5. Cast My Heart in Stone
6. The Mind Sees What The Eyes Cannot
|
|»
|PROJECT: ULTIMATE SATAN (Symphonic Blackened Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier long-format The Opus Satanas le 29 novembre sur Eschatonic Records. Tracklist :
1. Symphony Es Infernus
2. Humanity's Last Breath
3. Is This How Freedom Dies
4. The Infallible Void
5. Footprints in the Sans of Time
6. Nocturne Immortalis
|
