(Lien direct) CANIS DIRUS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album By The Grace of Death le 21 décembre via Bindrune Recordings (LP) et Alte Seelen (CD). Tracklist :



1. Once Cursed Path Glistens in the Sun

2. Tongues That Speak III

3. A Forlorn Hymn To Absolution

4. Vultures Whisper

5. Cast My Heart in Stone

6. The Mind Sees What The Eyes Cannot



