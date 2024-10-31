chargement...

Les news du 31 Octobre 2024

News
Les news du 31 Octobre 2024 Besra - Vessel - Accu§er - Cryptorium - Thanatos - Mutank - Tyrannic - Denigrate - Silius - Time Consumed - Ural - Celestial Sanctuary
»
(Lien direct)
BESRA (Avant-garde/Sludge/Post-Metal, Finlande) propose sur ce lien son nouvel EP Equilibrium en streaming complet. Sortie demain chez Suicide Records. Tracklist :

1. An Omen of...
2. The Final Hour
3. Equilibrium
4. End of the Horizon

»
(Lien direct)
VESSEL (Stoner/Doom/Rock, Australie) offre à cette adresse son nouvel opus The Somnifer en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

01. The Somnifer
02. Draining the Labyrinth
03. Rapid Eye Movement
04. Eat the Day
05. Delta Waves
06. Recurring Nightmare
07. Regeneration
08. Image Rehearsal Reaction
09. False Awakening Continuum
10. Body and Soul (The Sisters of Mercy cover)

»
(Lien direct)
ACCU§ER (Groove/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Rebirthless le 21 novembre sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Violent Vanity
02. Ghost Of Disease
03. Rebirthless
04. Painted Cruelty
05. Faded Remorse
06. When Desperation Scorns
07. Fear Denied
08. Spiritual Recipients
09. Damned By The Flood

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTORIUM (Death Metal, Suède) propose le titre "Horrid Exultation" issu de son premier long-format Descent Into Lunacy à paraître le 29 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Incarcerated
2. Horrid Exultation
3. Inner Decay
4. A Distant Dream
5. Void of Life
6. Obscure Reality
7. Mournful Dawn
8. Descent Into Lunacy

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo live de "Global Purification" extrait de sa compilation CD/LP+DVD anniversaire Four Decades of Death qui sort le 15 novembre via Agonia Records. Les détails :

01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)
02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)
03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)
04 Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)
05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)
06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo )
07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)
08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo )
09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo )
10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo )
11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo )
12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*

*CD bonus track

DVD tracklisting:
Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022
01. Intro
02. Dawn Of The Dead
03. The Murder Of Innocence
04. Violent Death Rituals
05. And Jesus Wept
06. Unholy Predators
07. Angelic Encounters
08. Feeding The War Machine
09. Outward Of The Inward
10. Global Purification
11. War
12. Credits
+ Bonus clips

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANK (Thrash/Crossover, Québec) sortira son nouveau disque Think Before You Think le 29 novembre sur Boonsdale Records mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir en streaming complet sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Illuminatus - 6:14
2. Payback - 5:24
3. All Against All - 4:43
4. Channel Change - 5:11
5. Bad Magnitude - 5:30
6. Abortron - 3:37
7. Groundbreaker - 2:08
8. Metalheads For Hire - 5:37
9. Running Reds - 6:27
10. Thrash Primordial - 4:40

Durée totale : 49:38

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) offre en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Tyrannic Desolation prévu le 22 novembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prophetic Eyes of Glass
2. Tyrannic Desolation
3. Only Death Can Speak My Name
4. Impaled Before Your Mirror of Fate
5. Stillbirth In Still Life
6. Dance On Graves Chained To the Labyrinth
7. Incubus Incarnate
8. Morbid Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Rock, Finlande) a dévoilé le quatrième et dernier single extrait de son nouvel album To the Goddess Unknown à venir le 29 novembre via Inverse Records. Il s'agit de "Sesame and Lilies". Tracklist :

01. Crystal Rest
02. The Ethics of Loss
03. Under Ether
04. The Apparition of One
05. One who holds the balance
06. Sesame and Lilies
07. In the Light
08. Semidiapente

»
(Lien direct)
SILIUS (Thrash/Groove, Autriche) a posté un nouveau single intitulé "Down my Stone".

»
(Lien direct)
TIME CONSUMED (Doom/Death/Gothic, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "I Love the Dark" paru sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Unleash The Bastards", une reprise des Américains de Muncipal Waste par URAL (Thrash, Italie). Le groupe signé chez Xtreem Music a profité de l'occasion pour collaborer le temps d'un featuring avec le guitariste Andy Bull Panigada du groupe Bulldozer.


»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SANCTUARY (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records :

CELESTIAL SANCTUARY a écrit : "We are chuffed to bits and extremely proud to have signed with Metal Blade Records. All of us have grown up listening to CDs and records that brandish the mark of The Blade, so to be a part of that history and stand on a roster alongside the best artists in the world of metal is an honor that isn't lost on us. We're well into the writing process for our next album, and having the backing of Metal Blade is inspiring us to write our most brutal, unhinged, and best shit yet. See you fucks on the road!"
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
31 Octobre 2024

