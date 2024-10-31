CELESTIAL SANCTUARY a écrit : "We are chuffed to bits and extremely proud to have signed with Metal Blade Records. All of us have grown up listening to CDs and records that brandish the mark of The Blade, so to be a part of that history and stand on a roster alongside the best artists in the world of metal is an honor that isn't lost on us. We're well into the writing process for our next album, and having the backing of Metal Blade is inspiring us to write our most brutal, unhinged, and best shit yet. See you fucks on the road!"