|
Les news du 1 Novembre 2024
News
Les news du 1 Novembre 2024 Necroferum - The Answer Lies In The Black Void - Ghoulhouse - Shaarimoth - Eldingar - High Warden - Frostbite Terror - Frostbite - Serpent Fire - Stabwound
|»
|NECROFERUM (Death Metal, Costa Rica) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son premier EP Visions from the Necrorealm en streaming complet. Sortie lundi 4 novembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Visions from the Necrorealm
02. Transcending from Spectral Fumes
03. Profound Illusions of a Pathological Subconscious
04. Malignant Echoes of Non-Existence
|
|»
|THE ANSWER LIES IN THE BLACK VOID (Atmospheric Doom Metal, Pays-Bas/Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Mists of Krakatoa", adaptation d'une composition de 2009 de l'ancien groupe du bassiste Jason Kohnen, The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble.
|
|»
|GHOULHOUSE (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Fresh Out of Flesh le 6 décembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fresh Out Of Flesh
2. The Morgue Scourge
3. You Could Do Worse (Than Riding In My Hearse)
4. Bizarre Impalement
5. Turned Inside Out
6. A Date With The Undead
7. Chainsaw Chili
8. Rancid Meat Addiction
9. Graveyard Drive-Thru
10. It Came From The Sewer
11. Cellar Feeder
12. Severed Head With Legs
|
|»
|SHAARIMOTH (Blackened Death Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Devildom sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. The Midnight Sentinel
3. Blood Covenant
4. Into Everlasting Darkness
5. The Voiceless Call
6. Apotheosis
7. Blade Of Malediction
8. The Impulse Of Rebellion
9. When Blood Becomes Fire
10. For His Eyes Of Judgement Are Forever Upon You
|
|»
|ELDINGAR (Black Metal, Grèce) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Lysistrata chez Vinylstore.gr. Traclist :
1. Dryope
2. Lysistrata
3. Ares
4. Therasia
5. Inside Cosmos
6. Cosmos
7. Ode
8. Myrrine
9. Where to Stand
|
|»
|HIGH WARDEN (Heavy/Doom, Allemagne) a posté le titre "We Shall Burn at Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles)" tiré de son premier full-length Astral Iron prévu le 22 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]
|
|»
|FROSTBITE TERROR (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sur Inverse Records un nouveau single intitulé "Happy Ox" et qui figurera sur son EP à paraître courant 2025.
|
|»
|FROSTBITE (Melodic Black Death, Québec) sort auourd'hui chez Black Lion Records son nouveau longue-durée Relentless Grief. Tracklist :
1. Unearthing Dread
2. Death Omen
3. Flagellants
4. Void And Emptiness
5. Echoes Of Eldritch Past
6. Ravenous Possessions
7. Relentless Grief
8. Omnia Perit
9. Existence Forlorn
|
|»
|SERPENT FIRE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier EP Pathways via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Wait Until The Dark
02. Disengage
03. Serpent Fire
|
|»
|STABWOUND (Death Metal, Rouen) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Thorns" extrait de son premier long-format As Humanity Dies à venir le 10 décembre sur France, Black, Death, Grind et Iron, Blood and Death Corporation. Tracklist :
01 – Dies Irae – Intro
02 – Thorns
03 – Devoured
04 – Filth
05 - As Humanity Dies
06 – Angel Of Lust
07 – Slashed
08 – Steel Coffin
09 – Death Assembly
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Goodnacht
Par gulo gulo
Par Sagamore
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Ludwiglio
Par Troll Traya
Par Jean-Clint
Par Krokodil
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Holmy
Par Lestat
Par Niktareum