(Lien direct) GHOULHOUSE (Death Metal avec notamment Rogga Johansson, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Fresh Out of Flesh le 6 décembre via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Fresh Out Of Flesh

2. The Morgue Scourge

3. You Could Do Worse (Than Riding In My Hearse)

4. Bizarre Impalement

5. Turned Inside Out

6. A Date With The Undead

7. Chainsaw Chili

8. Rancid Meat Addiction

9. Graveyard Drive-Thru

10. It Came From The Sewer

11. Cellar Feeder

12. Severed Head With Legs



