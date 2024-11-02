»

MONOLITHE (Melodic Death/Doom, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Sentience Amidst the Lights" extrait de son nouvel album Black Hole District à venir le 15 novembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



01. They Wake Up at Dusk

02. Sentience Amidst the Lights

03. Elusive Whispers

04. To Wander the Labyrinth

05. Suspicion

06. Unveiling the Illusion

07. Benefit or Hazard

08. On the Run to Nowhere

09. Moonfall

10. Those Moments Lost in Time



