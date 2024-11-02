chargement...

Sarvekas
 Sarvekas - Woven Dark Paths (C)
Par Holmy		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Cutting the Thro... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Toadliquor
 Toadliquor - Back In The Hole (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Coma (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Nithing
 Nithing - Agonal Hymns (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Thou
 Thou - Umbilical (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Incineration
 Incineration - Dawn of Dism... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Children Of The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dödsrit
 Dödsrit - Nocturnal Will (C)
Par Lestat		   
Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par Holmy		   

Les news du 2 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 2 Novembre 2024 Filii Nigrantium Infernalium - Monolithe - Dreadmask - Croc Noir - Everto Signum - Crucifixion Ritual - The Fallen Prophets - Deadly Magic - Mycorrhizae - Mythbegotten - Gigantophis
»
(Lien direct)
FILII NIGRANTIUM INFERNALIUM (Black/Heavy/Thrash, Portugal) a publié le titre "Cristo.Rei.Animal." issu de son nouvel opus Pérfida Contracção do Aço prévu le 29 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beata Fornicanda [2:50]
2. Holocausto Molto Vivace Ma Non Troppo [4:30]
3. Negros Hábitos [4:24]
4. Cristo.Rei.Animal. [4:14]
5. Pérfida Contracção do Aço [5:50]
6. Comes Carne [5:30]
7. Má Criação [4:09]
8. Vaticanale [9:45]
9. Chuva Dourada [3:47]

»
(Lien direct)
MONOLITHE (Melodic Death/Doom, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Sentience Amidst the Lights" extrait de son nouvel album Black Hole District à venir le 15 novembre via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

01. They Wake Up at Dusk
02. Sentience Amidst the Lights
03. Elusive Whispers
04. To Wander the Labyrinth
05. Suspicion
06. Unveiling the Illusion
07. Benefit or Hazard
08. On the Run to Nowhere
09. Moonfall
10. Those Moments Lost in Time

»
(Lien direct)
DREADMASK (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir son premier EP Wormholedeath sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Reign Of Fear
2. Jester's Grin
3. The Light
4. Reflections
5. Ember
6. Resilient Shadows.

»
(Lien direct)
CROC NOIR (Black Metal, France) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Nos lames". Il sera bientôt disponible en cassette dans le cadre d’un split avec Bovary, ainsi que sur une compilation Chaos | Ombre par Wolfspell Records. Ce CD inclura "Nos Lames", "Le Chaos Fait Loi", ainsi que l’EP Ombre, qui n’a encore jamais été publié dans ce format.

»
(Lien direct)
EVERTO SIGNUM (Elemental Black Metal, Portugal) asorti ce jour son nouvel album Beastiary sur Monumental Rex. Tracklist :

1. Genesis [0:49]
2. Colossus [5:05]
3. Ophidian [7:37]
4. Wyvern [9:34]
5. Dragon [8:41]
6. Deinos [13:06]
7. Weaver [6:43]

»
(Lien direct)
CRUCIFIXION RITUAL (Death/Black, USA) sort aujourd'hui son premier EP Desecration of the Archangels chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Michael - Castration
2. Raphael - Gouging
3. Gabriel - Elinguation
4. Uriel - Lobotomy

»
(Lien direct)
THE FALLEN PROPHETS (Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Afrique du Sud) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Primordial Instinct en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. ‘Beneath The Veil Of Flesh’ – 4:31
2. ‘Primordial Instinct’ – 4:04
3. ‘The Wretched Offering’ – 4:41
4. ‘Bloodmoon Immolation’ – 4:35
5. ‘Cremation Station’ (Bonus Track) – 2:23

»
(Lien direct)
DEADLY MAGIC (Progressive Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier EP ...As Nightmares Gorged the Earth à venir le 20 décembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Another I Beckons [6:11]
2. Deadly Magic [4:47]
3. When The World Stood Still [5:29]
4. It Ends Where It Began [6:59]

»
(Lien direct)
MYCORRHIZAE (Mushroom Fueled Black Metal, USA) a sorti son premier longue-durée The Great Filtration (2023) au format CD sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. Loss of Life
2. Great Filtration
3. Strength in Space
4. Dormant
5. Transverse Highways
6. Unwielding
7. Death and Leaf
8. I Hear Their Voice
9. Burning Underground

»
(Lien direct)
MYTHBEGOTTEN (Epic Folk Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Tales from the Unseelie Court en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. The Heedless Horseman
2. Omen of Embers
3. Mallt-y-Nos
4. Beneath Exham Priory
5. The Fall
6. The Terror of Lothian
7. Twa Corbies
8. Of Wrath and Ruin

»
(Lien direct)
GIGANTOPHIS (Black Metal, Colombie) a sorti le mois dernier un nouveau single baptisé "Del c​á​liz luciferino".
Thrasho Keyser
2 Novembre 2024

