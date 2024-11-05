Les news du 5 Novembre 2024 News Les news du 5 Novembre 2024 Lifesick - Scythrow » (Lien direct) LIFESICK (Metal / Hardcore, USA intitulé Loved By None, Hated By All et disponible en intégralité ci-dessous s'illustre aujourd'hui avec le clip vidéo de "Hollow Treats" :



01. Death Wish

02. Peace Through Superior Firepower

03. Double Cross

04. Hollow Treats

05. Legacy Of Misery (featuring Andreas Bjulver Of Cabal)

06. Poems For My Funeral

07. Liquid Courage

08. Loved by None

09. The Mourning March

10. Straight Jacket



<a href="https://lifesickhc.bandcamp.com/album/loved-by-none-hated-by-all">Loved by None, Hated by All de LIFESICK</a>





» (Lien direct) SCYTHROW (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son troisième album intitulé Blameless Severed Extremities le 29 novembre prochain sur Awakening Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Kinemortophobia" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Reluctant Possession

02. Kinemortophobia

03. Nerve Rot (Bandcamp)

04. Necrotic High

05. Blameless Severed Extremities

06. The Remorse Declines

07. Bare Bones

08. The Fatal Point Of Closure



<a href="https://scythrow.bandcamp.com/album/blameless-severed-extremities">Blameless Severed Extremities de Scythrow</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 4 Novembre 2024

Bedsore - Golgothan Remains - Paysage D'Hiver

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE GROUPES DU JOUR