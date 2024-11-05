Les news du 5 Novembre 2024
News
Les news du 5 Novembre 2024 Lifesick - Scythrow
|»
|Sorti le 1er novembre sur Metal Blade Records, le nouvel album de LIFESICK (Metal / Hardcore, USA intitulé Loved By None, Hated By All et disponible en intégralité ci-dessous s'illustre aujourd'hui avec le clip vidéo de "Hollow Treats" :
01. Death Wish
02. Peace Through Superior Firepower
03. Double Cross
04. Hollow Treats
05. Legacy Of Misery (featuring Andreas Bjulver Of Cabal)
06. Poems For My Funeral
07. Liquid Courage
08. Loved by None
09. The Mourning March
10. Straight Jacket
|
|»
|SCYTHROW (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son troisième album intitulé Blameless Severed Extremities le 29 novembre prochain sur Awakening Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Kinemortophobia" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Reluctant Possession
02. Kinemortophobia
03. Nerve Rot (Bandcamp)
04. Necrotic High
05. Blameless Severed Extremities
06. The Remorse Declines
07. Bare Bones
08. The Fatal Point Of Closure
|
