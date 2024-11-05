|
Les news du 5 Novembre 2024
Les news du 5 Novembre 2024 Sluagh - Gorgon - Suicide Wraith - Blackdeath - TrollWar - Temblad - Cerulean - Dragoncorpse - Lifesick - Scythrow
|SLUAGH (Post-Black Metal, France), projet solo du bassiste de Mass Hysteria Jamie Ryan, vient de mettre en ligne un clip vidéo pour le nouveau morceau "Racht Feirge".
|GORGON (Black Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Troops of the Fallen" issu de son nouveau disque For Those Who Stay prévu le 29 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. For Those Who Stay [5:05]
2. Tod. Mort. Death. [2:39]
3. Next To The Mill [3:11]
4. Hypnotic Fire [3:49]
5. Vatican's Fall [3:11]
6. The Art Of Dying [2:58]
7. Despicable Beggars [4:56]
8. Shelter [3:33]
9. When It Rains In Hell [3:47]
10. Troops Of The Fallen [4:13]
11. Deserters As Prey [3:17]
|SUICIDE WRAITH (Depressive Suicidal Black Metal, Canada) a sorti son nouvel opus Lifelong Death Wish en autoproduction. Tracklist :
Agony from Beyond
Mistake
Portals to Nowhere
Forever is Not Forever
Faded
Lord of Thorns, Absent
Perpetual Depression / Paralyzing Fear
And I Wander Frozen and Afraid in the Grim and Icy Halls of Frostbound Nightmares
Sepia
A Clarity Everlasting / After I Die
Lifelong Death Wish
Abyss Awaits Us All
|BLACKDEATH (Black Metal, Russie/Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel album Mortui incedere possunt le 8 novembre via End All Life Productions. Tracklist :
1. Annihilate Thy Forest II
2. Wiegenlied für die Toten
3. In den Wolken der Venus
4. Emmeleia
5. Die größte Kraft
6. Verwünschung
7. Im Namen des künstlichen Intellekts
8. Der Zorn
|TROLLWAR (Folk/Death, Québec) a dévoilé le morceau "The Offering" extrait de son nouvel EP Tales from the Frozen Wastes à venir le 15 novembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Prologue (2:00)
2. The Unseen One (7:05) ft. Keyboard Solo by Veli-Matti Kananen (Kalmah)
3. Bane of the Underworld (5:26)
4. In The Fields of Frost (4:05)
5. The Offering (5:46) ft. Clean Vocal / Choir by Mattias Sippola (Atavistia)
Durée totale : 24:24
|TEMBLAD (Death/Thrash/Grind, USA) et CERULEAN (Black/Death, USA) ont sorti en autoproduction un split EP intitulé Echoes of Cursed Retribution. Tracklist :
1. Temblad - Chamber of Ripped Tongues
2. Temblad - Chamber of Suppurating Plague
3. Cerulean - Chamber of Saws
4. Cerulean - Chamber of Boiling Oil
|DRAGONCORPSE (Deathcore/Power Metal, Australie/Canada/USA) a sorti son nouvel EP The Fall of House Abbarath sur Shattered Earth Records. Tracklist :
1. An Introduction to [ HEROISM ]
2. Welcome Home
3. I Live... AGAIN!
4. A Quest For Truth
5. Whisper On The Wind
6. Fear And Hunger
|Sorti le 1er novembre sur Metal Blade Records, le nouvel album de LIFESICK (Metal / Hardcore, USA) intitulé Loved By None, Hated By All et disponible en intégralité ci-dessous s'illustre aujourd'hui avec le clip vidéo de "Hollow Treats" :
01. Death Wish
02. Peace Through Superior Firepower
03. Double Cross
04. Hollow Treats
05. Legacy Of Misery (featuring Andreas Bjulver Of Cabal)
06. Poems For My Funeral
07. Liquid Courage
08. Loved by None
09. The Mourning March
10. Straight Jacket
|SCYTHROW (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son troisième album intitulé Blameless Severed Extremities le 29 novembre prochain sur Awakening Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Kinemortophobia" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Reluctant Possession
02. Kinemortophobia
03. Nerve Rot (Bandcamp)
04. Necrotic High
05. Blameless Severed Extremities
06. The Remorse Declines
07. Bare Bones
08. The Fatal Point Of Closure
