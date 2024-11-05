»

(Lien direct) GORGON (Black Metal, France) propose une vidéo pour le titre "Troops of the Fallen" issu de son nouveau disque For Those Who Stay prévu le 29 novembre chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. For Those Who Stay [5:05]

2. Tod. Mort. Death. [2:39]

3. Next To The Mill [3:11]

4. Hypnotic Fire [3:49]

5. Vatican's Fall [3:11]

6. The Art Of Dying [2:58]

7. Despicable Beggars [4:56]

8. Shelter [3:33]

9. When It Rains In Hell [3:47]

10. Troops Of The Fallen [4:13]

11. Deserters As Prey [3:17]



