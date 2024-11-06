»

(Lien direct) CORROSIVE ELEMENTS (Death/Thrash, Paris) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Ignorance is no longer bliss" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Cut the Serpent’s Head qui sort le 29 novembre chez GreyveStorm Productions, Crypt Of Dr.Gore Records & Distro et Chien Noir. Tracklist :



01. Conquering the Divine

02. Ignorance is no Longer Bliss

03. So Long Sucker

04. The Unseen

05. An American Hero

06. Cut the Serpent's Head

07. Enter the Final State

08. The Right to Remain Poor

09. Among the Casualties

10. Fascistalism



