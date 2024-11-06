chargement...

Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - God Of Th... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2024
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Neon Nightmare
 Neon Nightmare - Faded Dream (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blasphemy
 Blasphemy - Blood Upon The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Coma (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
meth.
 meth. - SHAME (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par lkea		   
Toadliquor
 Toadliquor - Back In The Hole (C)
Par lkea		   
Sarvekas
 Sarvekas - Woven Dark Paths (C)
Par Holmy		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Cutting the Thro... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Nithing
 Nithing - Agonal Hymns (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Thou
 Thou - Umbilical (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Incineration
 Incineration - Dawn of Dism... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Deceased
 Deceased - Children Of The ... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 6 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 6 Novembre 2024 Corrosive Elements - Time Lurker - Genocide Kommando - Vitriolic - Chaos Invocation - Lömsk - Until Death Overtakes Me - Draugrheim - Furze - Kildonan - Svar - Rvkkvs - Ravenoir - Ārdeat - Aara
»
(Lien direct)
CORROSIVE ELEMENTS (Death/Thrash, Paris) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Ignorance is no longer bliss" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Cut the Serpent’s Head qui sort le 29 novembre chez GreyveStorm Productions, Crypt Of Dr.Gore Records & Distro et Chien Noir. Tracklist :

01. Conquering the Divine
02. Ignorance is no Longer Bliss
03. So Long Sucker
04. The Unseen
05. An American Hero
06. Cut the Serpent's Head
07. Enter the Final State
08. The Right to Remain Poor
09. Among the Casualties
10. Fascistalism

»
(Lien direct)
TIME LURKER (Atmospheric Black Metal, Strasbourg) a publié le morceau "Disparais, Soleil" issu de son nouvel album Emprise prévu le 15 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1. Emprise
2. Cavalière de feu
3. Poussière mortifère
4. Disparais, soleil
5. Fils sacré

»
(Lien direct)
GENOCIDE KOMMANDO (Black Metal, Avignon) sortira son nouveau disque Third World War le 27 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. 666 – Mark of the Black Beast [1:01]
2. Obliteration [2:41]
3. Raped Destiny [4:07]
4. Battle for Eradication [3:59]
5. Impious Venom [4:33]
6. Mankind-Self-Destruction [5:00]
7. Burn the Cenotaph [5:31]
8. Drowning in Acid Poison [4:46]
9. Abyssic Warfare [4:50]
10. Fallen Angel Rape [3:53]

»
(Lien direct)
VITRIOLIC (Black/Speed, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Black Steel Vengeance le 17 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions aux formats CD et LP. Headsplit Records s'est déjà chargé des versions CD et K7 pour l'Amérique du Nord. Tracklist :

01. Crown of Fire
02. The Eternal Return
03. Death Unconquered
04. Martial Spirit
05. Envenom Katharsis
06. Hellspawn - Heir to Darkness
07. The Hunt
08. Scorn is the Son of Defeeat
09. Trench Raider
10. Black Steel Vengeance

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS INVOCATION (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Wherever We Roam.... en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Wherever We Roam
2. Ideal Sodom
3. Golden Gates And Terrene Light
4. Bridges Aflame
5. No Throne Withstands
6. This World Wants Us Dead
7. Only In Darkness
8. Engravings Of The Quivering Pedestal

»
(Lien direct)
LÖMSK (Black Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son premier EP Act I sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :

1. Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum
2. Shovels and Ropes
3. Spet​ä​lsk
4. The Eternal Return

»
(Lien direct)
UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) sortira son nouveau disque Diagenesis le 6 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For

»
(Lien direct)
DRAUGRHEIM (Viking/Melodic Death Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Blood & Steel" sous la forme d'un clip vidéo.

»
(Lien direct)
FURZE (Experimental Black/Doom, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Beautiful Living on the Left Hand Path of Death" extrait de son nouvel opus Cosmic Stimulation of Dark Fantasies à venir le 15 novembre via Devoted Art Propaganda et Polytriad Fingerprints. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Beautiful Living on the Left Hand Path of Death 09:51
3. Cosmic Stimulation of Dark Fantasies
4. Caw Entrance
5. Waswasah
6. Marrow Creed

»
(Lien direct)
KILDONAN (Black Metal, Écosse) sortira son premier album Embers le 13 décembre sur Caligari Records au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. I - Embers [6:04]
2. II - Ioliar - Bhuidhe [7:05]
3. III - A Desperate Leap for Salvation [7:17]
4. V - Tobar Mheasain [7:33]
5. IV - Garden of Forking Pathways [5:58]
6. VI - To Gaze Upon the Infinite [6:39]

»
(Lien direct)
SVAR (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length In the Land Called Night le 29 novembre chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps
2. Expelling The Zmei
3. The Essence of Decline
4. Heart of Stone
5. In The Land Called Night
6. Venomous Words of Virtue
7. Lost In The Carpathian Forest

»
(Lien direct)
RVKKVS (Death/Grind, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son premier longue-durée Antithesis of Prosperity le 22 novembre via Grindhead Records. Tracklist :

1. Shachiku
2. Glass Face
3. Pathological Altruism
4. Recidivist Reprobate
5. Kleptomaniac
6. Lost Lessons in Filth
7. Forever
8. Trapped in Vain Decline
9. The Fear

»
(Lien direct)
RAVENOIR (Melodic/Atmospheric Death Metal, République Tchèque) vient de sortir son nouvel album Nocturne via Gothoom Productions. Tracklist :

1. Beyond the Horizon of Emptiness (Introduction)
2. Reincarnation
3. Aura of Death
4. Flames Are Rising Higher
5. Tearful Heavens
6. Veil of Moonlight (Interlude)
7. Convergence of Shadows
8. Far Beyond Eternity
9. Caress of Sorrow
10. My Dying Sun (Farewell)

»
(Lien direct)
ĀRDEAT (Black/Death, Italie) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 20 décembre de son premier long-format Apotheosis. Tracklist :

1. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi
2. Hyperion
3. Ignis Fatum
4. Nell'Ora dell'Epilogo
5. Hekate
6. Apotheosis
7. Et in Arcadia Ego
8. Atlantide (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
AARA (Black Metal, Suisse) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Eiger prévu pour le 6 novembre via Debemur Morti Productions. "Senkrechte Welte" se découvre ici :
6 Novembre 2024

