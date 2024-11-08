»

(Lien direct) THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) sortira son premier album live intitulé Live Demise le 6 décembre via Napalm Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. In The Realm Of Thousand Deaths

2. Night Eternal

3. Fallen Angel’s Dominion

4. Black Flags Of Hate

5. In Blood And Fire

6. Aeon Of Darkness

7. The Spirit Of The Night

8. In Silence We Eternally Sleep



