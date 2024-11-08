EMBRACE YOUR PUNISHMENT (Groovy Slamming Death Metal, Hauts-de-France) vient de mettre en ligne via Slam Worldwide le clip de son titre "Made of Stone (ft. Kirk of CROWBAR)" issu de son dernier album.
Il se découvre ici :
HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Cold Doom / Grunge / Hardcore, Paris) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Saddiction le 14 février 2025 sur Nuclear Blast Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec la vidéo de "Kowloon Lights" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. To Know The Night
02. The Worst Is Yet To Come
03. In Disguise
04. Kowloon Lights
05. 2 AM Thoughts (YouTube)
06. Canvas
07. Neglect
08. 44 YOD
09. Healed?
THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) sortira son premier album live intitulé Live Demise le 6 décembre via Napalm Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. In The Realm Of Thousand Deaths
2. Night Eternal
3. Fallen Angel’s Dominion
4. Black Flags Of Hate
5. In Blood And Fire
6. Aeon Of Darkness
7. The Spirit Of The Night
8. In Silence We Eternally Sleep
REPUKED (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Club Squirting Blood le 22 novembre prochain via Soulseller Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Dark Purge Fluid" :
01. Stiff Dick In A Stiff
02. Parasitic Flesh
03. Dark Purge Fluid
04. Dead Existence For Humiliation
05. Crotch Rot
06. The Slobbering
07. Rebel Of Vomit
08. Club Squirting Blood
09. Loose Limbs
10. Into The Anal Abyss
11. Stench Inhaler
WHISPERS (Hardcore, Thaïlande) sortira son prochain EP intitulé Yom-Ma-Lok le 13 décembre prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Close Your Eyes" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Bangkok Evilcore
02. A Choice To Survive (featuring Jem Siow)
03. Retribution
04. Close Your Eyes
05. This Is Not The End
06. Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us) (featuring Shaun Alexander)
07. Yom-Ma-Lok (featuring Stephen Bessac)
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
08/11/2024 14:44