|WHISPERS (Hardcore, Thaïlande) sortira son prochain EP intitulé Yom-Ma-Lok le 13 décembre prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Close Your Eyes" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Bangkok Evilcore
02. A Choice To Survive (featuring Jem Siow)
03. Retribution
04. Close Your Eyes
05. This Is Not The End
06. Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us) (featuring Shaun Alexander)
07. Yom-Ma-Lok (featuring Stephen Bessac)
