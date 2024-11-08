»

(Lien direct) WHISPERS (Hardcore, Thaïlande) sortira son prochain EP intitulé Yom​-​Ma​-​Lok le 13 décembre prochain sur Flatspot Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Close Your Eyes" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Bangkok Evilcore

02. A Choice To Survive (featuring Jem Siow)

03. Retribution

04. Close Your Eyes

05. This Is Not The End

06. Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us) (featuring Shaun Alexander)

07. Yom-Ma-Lok (featuring Stephen Bessac)



<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr79-yom-ma-lok">FSR79 - Yom-Ma-Lok de Whispers</a>