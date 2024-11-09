|
Les news du 9 Novembre 2024
Les news du 9 Novembre 2024 Mandroïd Of Krypton - Othismos - Time Rift - Massacre - CMPT - Necrodeath - Mirzam Antidotum ov Marazm - Tyrmfar - Cannibal Accident
|MANDROÏD OF KRYPTON (Progressive Blackened Thrash/Punk, Suisse) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Veterans of the Cosmic War" issu de son nouvel album Cosmic Sarcophagus prévu le 29 novembre chez MTAF Records.
|OTHISMOS (Black/Crust, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Sottrazione le 16 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. I Will Fade Away
02. Cops Are not People
03. Burn the Flags
04. The Mirror
05. Pars Destruens
06. They Declared War on Us
07. The Shape of Pain to Come
08. Death Forever
|TIME RIFT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel opus In Flight le 24 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound
|MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier sur Agonia Records son nouvel album Necrolution. Tracklist :
1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Rituals Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) sortira son nouvel opus Na utrini le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
|NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Storytellers of Lies" extrait de son ultime album Arimortis à venir le 17 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Storytellers of Lies
02. New God
03. Necrosadist
04. Arimortis
05. Near-Death Experience
06. Alien
07. No More Regrets
08. μετεμψύχωσις (Part two)
09. Hangover
|MIRZAM ANTIDOTUM OV MARAZM (Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format ... There Is No Emptiness le 29 novembre chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
1. Kill Him
2. Czas
3. Procjon
4. Mirzam
5. Tajemnia
6. Spika
7. Tyś Boginią
8. Magnetar
9. Ekwinokcjum
10. Szok Końcowy
|TYRMFAR (Melodic Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel EP Symbiosis le 28 mars via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Pilgrimage of Oneness
2. Symphony of Pain
3. Haunted by the Truth
4. The Hubris of Humanity, Pt.1
5. The Reckoning, Pt.2
|CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Disgust le 28 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
