Sewer Fiend / Plague Patrol
 Sewer Fiend / Plague Patrol... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 8 Novembre 2024
 Les news du 8 Novembre 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Temple Of Dread
 Temple Of Dread - God Of Th... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 5 Novembre 2024
 Les news du 5 Novembre 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Neon Nightmare
 Neon Nightmare - Faded Dream (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Blasphemy
 Blasphemy - Blood Upon The ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Gaerea
 Gaerea - Coma (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
meth.
 meth. - SHAME (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par lkea		   
Toadliquor
 Toadliquor - Back In The Hole (C)
Par lkea		   
Sarvekas
 Sarvekas - Woven Dark Paths (C)
Par Holmy		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Cutting the Thro... (C)
Par von_yaourt		   
Nithing
 Nithing - Agonal Hymns (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Thou
 Thou - Umbilical (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Gravenoire
 Gravenoire - Devant La Port... (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
Incineration
 Incineration - Dawn of Dism... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 9 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 9 Novembre 2024 Mandroïd Of Krypton - Othismos - Time Rift - Massacre - CMPT - Necrodeath - Mirzam Antidotum ov Marazm - Tyrmfar - Cannibal Accident
»
(Lien direct)
MANDROÏD OF KRYPTON (Progressive Blackened Thrash/Punk, Suisse) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Veterans of the Cosmic War" issu de son nouvel album Cosmic Sarcophagus prévu le 29 novembre chez MTAF Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OTHISMOS (Black/Crust, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Sottrazione le 16 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. I Will Fade Away
02. Cops Are not People
03. Burn the Flags
04. The Mirror
05. Pars Destruens
06. They Declared War on Us
07. The Shape of Pain to Come
08. Death Forever

»
(Lien direct)
TIME RIFT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel opus In Flight le 24 janvier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier sur Agonia Records son nouvel album Necrolution. Tracklist :

1. Fear Of The Unknown
2. Xenophobia (Prologue)
3. Rituals Of The Abyss
4. Ensnarers Within
5. Death May Die
6. Chasm (Prologue)
7. The Colour Out Of Space
8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches
9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again
10. Xothic (Prologue)
11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator
12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak
13. Curse Of The Resonator
14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth
15. Shroud Of Shadows
16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) sortira son nouvel opus Na utrini le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]

»
(Lien direct)
NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Storytellers of Lies" extrait de son ultime album Arimortis à venir le 17 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Storytellers of Lies
02. New God
03. Necrosadist
04. Arimortis
05. Near-Death Experience
06. Alien
07. No More Regrets
08. μετεμψύχωσις (Part two)
09. Hangover

»
(Lien direct)
MIRZAM ANTIDOTUM OV MARAZM (Death/Black, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format ... There Is No Emptiness le 29 novembre chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Kill Him
2. Czas
3. Procjon
4. Mirzam
5. Tajemnia
6. Spika
7. Tyś Boginią
8. Magnetar
9. Ekwinokcjum
10. Szok Końcowy

»
(Lien direct)
TYRMFAR (Melodic Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel EP Symbiosis le 28 mars via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Pilgrimage of Oneness
2. Symphony of Pain
3. Haunted by the Truth
4. The Hubris of Humanity, Pt.1
5. The Reckoning, Pt.2

»
(Lien direct)
CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Disgust le 28 août sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
Thrasho Keyser
9 Novembre 2024

