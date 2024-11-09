»

(Lien direct) MASSACRE (Death Metal, USA) a sorti hier sur Agonia Records son nouvel album Necrolution. Tracklist :



1. Fear Of The Unknown

2. Xenophobia (Prologue)

3. Rituals Of The Abyss

4. Ensnarers Within

5. Death May Die

6. Chasm (Prologue)

7. The Colour Out Of Space

8. In The Lair Of Legacy Leeches

9. The Things That Were And Shall Be Again

10. Xothic (Prologue)

11. Dead-Life: ReAnimator

12. Shriek Of The Castle Freak

13. Curse Of The Resonator

14. Horrors Of Hidden Truth

15. Shroud Of Shadows

16. Ad Infinitum: The Final Hour



