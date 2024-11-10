chargement...

Les news du 10 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 10 Novembre 2024 Shadows Decay - Isleptonthemoon - Ataudes - Konkhra - Αuriferous Flame - Retador - End of Dawn - Liquid Flesh
»
(Lien direct)
SHADOWS DECAY (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a sorti son nouvel EP Agent of Chaos chez Preoptic Distortion Records. Cliquez ici pour le découvrir en intégralité. Tracklist :

1) Dry You Out
2) Falling of Mind
3) Agent of Chaos
4) Bringer of Death
5) Only Lies
6) Pseudo Suicidal

»
(Lien direct)
Le one man-band ISLEPTONTHEMOON (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Only The Stars Know of My Misfortune via Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :

1. Safety
2. Dimming Light
3. Maybe I Don't Know It Yet, But Good Things Are Coming Soon
4. I Belong To The Void
5. Like Dying
6. Keep Hidden

»
(Lien direct)
ATAUDES (Death Metal, Argentine) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie le 21 avril 2025 de son nouvel album au format CD. C'est Obscure Disharmony Records qui s'occupera de la version cassette.

»
(Lien direct)
KONKHRA (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Seven Plagues" extrait de son nouveau disque Sad Plight of Lucifer prévu le 29 novembre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Sad Plight of Lucifer
2. Revolution
3. Seven Plagues
4. Nothing Can Save You
5. The Lesser Key of Solomon
6. August.6 1945
7. Artificial Sun
8. Magic
9. Resurrection Machine
10. Gates of Paradise
11. Tentacles of Madness

»
(Lien direct)
ΑURIFEROUS FLAME (Black/Thrash, Grèce) vient de sortir son nouvel opus The Insurrectionists and The Caretakers chez True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. The Insurrectionists
2. The Caretakers
3. An Oration to The Storm

»
(Lien direct)
RETADOR (Thrash Metal/Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Earëndel le 21 janvier via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Earëndel
2. Somos Eternos
3. La Sombra de tu Existir
4. Redes
5. Lux Ferre
6. Asesino
7. Profanado
8. Terror en la Noche
9. Abismo 52 (outro)

»
(Lien direct)
END OF DAWN (Symphonic Gothic/Black, Grèce) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Primordial Darkness le 15 novembre. Tracklist :

1. Dawn of Decay
2. Burning Echoes
3. Eternal Parasite
4. Lured
5. Stepping into Oblivion
6. Unceasing Death
7. Shadow
8. Ignorance
9. The Fall of the Rebel
10. The Great Epilogue
11. Breaking the Pendulum

»
(Lien direct)
Afin de célébrer comme il se doit ses dix ans de carrière, LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) sortira le 13 décembre prochain un nouvel EP intitulé Vestiges Abrutissants. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Tenafly Viper" :

01. Tenafly Viper
02. Police Python 666
03. Torture
04. Soupe Humaine
05. L'Oeil Du Maître (Entombed Cover)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
10 Novembre 2024

