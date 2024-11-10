»

(Lien direct) ISLEPTONTHEMOON (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Only The Stars Know of My Misfortune via Bindrune Recordings. Tracklist :



1. Safety

2. Dimming Light

3. Maybe I Don't Know It Yet, But Good Things Are Coming Soon

4. I Belong To The Void

5. Like Dying

6. Keep Hidden



<a href="https://bindrunerecordings.bandcamp.com/album/only-the-stars-know-of-my-misfortune">Only the Stars Know of My Misfortune de ISLEPTONTHEMOON</a>