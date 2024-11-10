KONKHRA (Death Metal, Danemark) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Seven Plagues" extrait de son nouveau disque Sad Plight of Lucifer prévu le 29 novembre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Sad Plight of Lucifer
2. Revolution
3. Seven Plagues
4. Nothing Can Save You
5. The Lesser Key of Solomon
6. August.6 1945
7. Artificial Sun
8. Magic
9. Resurrection Machine
10. Gates of Paradise
11. Tentacles of Madness
END OF DAWN (Symphonic Gothic/Black, Grèce) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Primordial Darkness le 15 novembre. Tracklist :
1. Dawn of Decay
2. Burning Echoes
3. Eternal Parasite
4. Lured
5. Stepping into Oblivion
6. Unceasing Death
7. Shadow
8. Ignorance
9. The Fall of the Rebel
10. The Great Epilogue
11. Breaking the Pendulum
Afin de célébrer comme il se doit ses dix ans de carrière, LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, France) sortira le 13 décembre prochain un nouvel EP intitulé Vestiges Abrutissants. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Tenafly Viper" :
