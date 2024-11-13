chargement...

Les news du 13 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 13 Novembre 2024 The Old Dead Tree - Vórtize - Hexenbrett - August Moon - The Mosaic Window - Sarcophagum - A La Carte - Zéro Absolu - Urfeind - Druparia - Luring - Werewolves - Mutagenic Host - Suicide
»
(Lien direct)
THE OLD DEAD TREE (Emo Death Metal, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Second Thoughts qui sortira 6 décembre via Season Of Mist. "The Lightest Straw" est à découvrir ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Le projet solo VÓRTIZE (Heavy Metal, Chili) de Javier Ortiz (Demoniac, Oldeath, etc.) vient de sortir sur Nube Negra Prods une compilation de reprises de groupes sud-américains intitulée Asalto latino americano. Tracklist :

1. Medieval (Chronos cover)
2. El llanto de la sirena (Vixit cover)
3. Somos de metal (Metalmorfosis cover)
4. Delirio estelar (Salário Mínimo cover)
5. Reventando el motor (PowerDrive cover)
6. La inconforme (Danger cover)
7. No se rindan (Motor Perpetuo cover)
8. Templo de la oscuridad (Resistencia cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) a posté le morceau "Wozu die Angst" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Dritte Beschw​ö​rung: Dem Teufel eine Tochter dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 décembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Um Mitternacht
2. Dem Teufel eine Tochter
3. Marisa
4. Imhotep
5. Wozu die Angst
6. La Plese De La Nuit
7. Leder im Nachtverkehr
8. Denn der Tod lächelt nicht
9. Sette Gocce Rosse Su Velluto Verde

»
(Lien direct)
AUGUST MOON (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Exitus" tiré de son premier longue-durée Something Eldritch and Macabre qui sort le 13 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre
2. Exitus
3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities
4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond
5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent
6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky
7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea
8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth
9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse

»
(Lien direct)
THE MOSAIC WINDOW (Melodic Black/Death, USA) offre son nouvel opus Hemasanctum en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie le 15 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Incantation to Summon the Unstable
2. The Pounding of Hooves
3. Black Bethlehem
4. Turibulum
5. Ash Like Anvils
6. Night Disease
7. Shrouded in Pain
8. Hymn to Silence the Light


»
(Lien direct)
SARCOPHAGUM (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Golgothan Remains, Australie) a dévoilé le morceau "Vermiform" issu de son premier long-format prévu le 6 décembre chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Ritual Pillars Burn
02. Feudal Futures
03. Vermiform
04. The Grand Arc of Madness

»
(Lien direct)
A LA CARTE (Food Porn Death Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Born to Entertain en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify. Tracklist :

01. Born to Entertain
02. Choice Cuts (Impaled cover)
03. Ashtray Souffle
04. Chamber Pot Pie
05. Beef Stroakanoff
06. Bulimic Beetle Bile Buillion
07. Gluttonous Maximus
08. Maxi Pad Thai
09. Coffin Cake
10. Terrormisu
11. Deconstructed Part I
12. Deconstructed Part II

»
(Lien direct)
ZÉRO ABSOLU (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier full-length La saignée le 31 janvier via AOP Records. Le groupe est la continuation de la version sans Hreidmarr de Glaciation.

»
(Lien direct)
URFEIND (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Dauþalaikaz le 10 janvier 2025 sur Nine to Zero Productions. Tracklist :

1. Thorns of Madness
2. The Fallen
3. Serpent’s Flight
4. Weaving the Abyss
5. Hymn of Corruption
6. Nine to Zero
7. Void
8. Anthem of Decay
9. Inner Rampage

»
(Lien direct)
DRUPARIA (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The River Above le 27 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Voiceless Regret
2. Under the Shade of Sand
3. Bereavement
4. Kintsugi
5. In Repose, Descend
6. Sever the Roots
7. The River Above
8. Of Firmament... And the Renewal
9. Bled For Comfort
10. When Cranes Return
11. The Violet Hour [Civil Wars cover]

»
(Lien direct)
LURING (Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Born With the Devil's Marking" extrait de son nouvel opus Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy à venir le 13 décembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God
2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams
3. Born With the Devil's Marking
4. Black Death Elixir
5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos
6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command
7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars
8. Burial Opus

»
(Lien direct)
WEREWOLVES (Blackened Death Metal, Australie) sortira le 21 février via Back on Black un coffret baptisé Encoffined - Worthless Noise for Worthless People regroupant ses quatre albums au format CD.

»
(Lien direct)
MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier long-format The Diseased Machine sur Gurgling Gore (LP & K7), Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) et Memento Mori (CD). Tracklist :

1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief

»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDE (Death Metal, Turquie) a sorti son nouvel album Devour the Fallen en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Sanctuaries Sold
02. Blind Obedience
03. Might of the Universe
04. Millennial Slaves
05. Devour the Fallen
06. Honor’s Mask
07. Hollow Ground
08. Victims of a Cult
09. At the Ruin They Embrace
10. The Capitalist Revolution
11. Guilt Entombed
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
13 Novembre 2024

