(Lien direct) AUGUST MOON (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Exitus" tiré de son premier longue-durée Something Eldritch and Macabre qui sort le 13 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre

2. Exitus

3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities

4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond

5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent

6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky

7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea

8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth

9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse