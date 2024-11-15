»

(Lien direct) ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok le 25 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. ...Far Away to the Land of Ghosts

2. Crossing the Shadowland

3. Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok

4. At the Sea She Longs for His Return

5. Blood is Life!

6. Into Pale Shadows and Ghostly Dreams

7. Where the Werewolf Haunts the Woods

8. Beyond the Eternity Gates I Wait

9. Don't Leave [Gummy Boy cover]



