Les news du 15 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 15 Novembre 2024 Destruction - Fractured Insanity - Thanatos - Lament in Winter's Night - Order of Nosferat - Warfarer - Wuldorgast
»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTION (Thash Metal Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Birth Of Malice qui sortira le 7 mars 2025 via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Birth Of Malice
2. Destruction
3. Cyber Warfare
4. No Kings – No Masters
5. Scumbag Human Race
6. God Of Gore
7. A.N.G.S.T.
8. Dealer Of Death
9. Evil Never Sleeps
10. Chains Of Sorrow
11. Greed
12. Fast As A Shark (ACCEPT cover)


»
(Lien direct)
FRACTURED INSANITY (Brutal Death, Belgique) est de retour avec Xtreem Music pour la sortie le 18 février de son prochain disque Age of Manipulation. Tracklist :

01. Exaltation of a Fallen Glory
02. Divide and Conquer
03. The Hangman's Lair
04. Age of Manipulation
05. Bezoar
06. Fear; the Ultimate Weapon
07. Divine Honour
08. Slumber in the Deep
09. Psy-K.O.
10. We All Die in the End

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOS (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) vient de sortir sa compilation anniversaire Four Decades of Death via Agonia Records. Les détails :

Album tracklisting:
01. A-Thanasia (2021 remake, originally recorded in 1989)
02. Putrid Existence (2021 remake, originally written in 1988)
03. Thou Shalt Rot (2021 remake, originally recorded in 2000)
04 Tied Up, Sliced Up (2021 new vocals, original recording 1992)
05. Violent Death Rituals (2018 studio demo)
06. Corporate Indoctrination (2018 studio demo )
07. The Silent War (2018 studio demo)
08. They Feed On Fear (2006 studio demo )
09. Destruction. Chaos. Creation. (2006 studio demo )
10. Justified Genocide (2006 studio demo )
11. March of The Infidels (2006 studio demo )
12. Unholy Predators (2023 version feat. Michelle Nocon)*

*CD bonus track

DVD tracklisting:
Filmed at Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam (NL) on September 10, 2022
01. Intro
02. Dawn Of The Dead
03. The Murder Of Innocence
04. Violent Death Rituals
05. And Jesus Wept
06. Unholy Predators
07. Angelic Encounters
08. Feeding The War Machine
09. Outward Of The Inward
10. Global Purification
11. War
12. Credits
+ Bonus clips.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LAMENT IN WINTER'S NIGHT (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus Whereunto the Twilight Leads le 27 décembre sur Hells Headbangers (CD & LP) et Atrocity Altar (K7). Tracklist :

. The Raven's Journey (In the Halls of Nostalgia) [3:06]
2. The Night Beckons in Yellow and Blue [9:43]
3. Dawn, Cast Your Heart [7:09]
4. Blazing Galactic Kingdoms [9:22]
5. Cradle the Flames of a Weary Life [7:14]
6. Whereunto the Twilight Leads [6:34]

»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok le 25 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. ...Far Away to the Land of Ghosts
2. Crossing the Shadowland
3. Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok
4. At the Sea She Longs for His Return
5. Blood is Life!
6. Into Pale Shadows and Ghostly Dreams
7. Where the Werewolf Haunts the Woods
8. Beyond the Eternity Gates I Wait
9. Don't Leave [Gummy Boy cover]

»
(Lien direct)
WARFARER (Melodic Death/Folk, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée A Tale Beyond the Pale via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Heir Uncrowned
02. As the Portents Foretold
03. Brotherslayer
04. Bereaver
05. Betrayer
06. In the Gravelight
07. March Through the Endless Snow
08. The Gates to Realms Beyond

»
(Lien direct)
WULDORGAST (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Cold Light of Reason" extrait de son premier long-format Cold Light à venir le 13 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

A1. Obscured in Shadows [7:06]
A2. Natural Life is Eternal Battle [3:47]
A3. Cold Light of Reason [4:47]
B1. Labyrinth of Control [6:02]
B2. Cipher to Eternity [4:48]
B3. Dawn of the Black Sun [5:33]
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Novembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 

