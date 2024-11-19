»

(Lien direct) ÚLFARR (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Fornetes Folm le 25 décembe chez Purity Through Fire avec en bonus l'EP His Crown Grows From His Skull. Tracklist :



1. Alarūna

2. Hildeleoma

3. Algol (As malice shone upon northward doors)

4. November

5. Moonskin

6. Glæterung

7. The Cold Council of Old Shadow

8. Forn-Jotr

His Crown Grows From His Skull (bonus EP)

9. Intro

10. Ānforlætan

11. In Veneration of the Corpse Eaters Star



