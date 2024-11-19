|
Les news du 19 Novembre 2024
|DESTRUCTION OF ORION (Funeral Doom, Bulgarie) vient de mettre en ligne son single Lowlife.
Il s'écoute ici :
|Le 30 novembre et le 1er décembre aura lieu le NÖHELL FEST à la médiathèque les Silos de Chaumont (52). Un weekend de festivités autour des liens entre metal et littérature. Il sera orienté littératures de l’imaginaire, pour cette première, avec trois rencontres littéraires autour de Stephen King, de HP Lovecraft et du merveilleux. Un concert est prévu (Belore et Persona) ainsi qu’un certain nombre d’activités pour tous les âges, comme un atelier contes avec Cataèdes.
La programmatrice Tara Lennart a par ailleurs créé un podcast autour de cette thématique, Noir d'Encre : cliquez ici pour écouter les épisodes déjà publiés.
|ÚLFARR (Black Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel opus Fornetes Folm le 25 décembe chez Purity Through Fire avec en bonus l'EP His Crown Grows From His Skull. Tracklist :
1. Alarūna
2. Hildeleoma
3. Algol (As malice shone upon northward doors)
4. November
5. Moonskin
6. Glæterung
7. The Cold Council of Old Shadow
8. Forn-Jotr
His Crown Grows From His Skull (bonus EP)
9. Intro
10. Ānforlætan
11. In Veneration of the Corpse Eaters Star
|ACROSS THE SWARM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Invisible Threads début 2025 via Time To Kill Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) sortira son nouvel album Megalit al Putrefacției le 25 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Obidă (intro)
2. Dominare Malefică
3. Aură Macabră
4. Spectre Torturate
5. Necromanție
6. Megalit al Putrefacției
7. Părăsit în Purgatoriu
8. Inscripții Antice
9. Era Morbidității
10. Critical Madness [Autopsy cover]
|SIGN OF THE JACKAL (Heavy Metal, Italie) offre son nouveau disque Heavy Metal Survivors en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Eulogy of the Survivors
2. Breaking the Spell
3. Buio Omega
4. Pedal to the Metal
5. Phantasm
6. Slaves of Hell
7. Nightmare City
8. Watch Out
9. Shocker
10. (You Better) Run for Tomorrow
|NEFARIOUS DUSK (Black Metal, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Death Beneath a Starless Sky via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Black Heart [8:15]
2. Secrets Within the Dead Forest [4:31]
3. The Raven's Curse [8:41]
4. Death Beneath A Starless Sky [10:02]
5. Mountains of Transylvania [3:28]
6. Hymns of Winter Depression [2:57]
|ONIROPHAGUS (Doom/Death, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Revelations From the Void le 17 janvier sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Hollow Valley [10:43]
2. Landsickness [5:51]
3. The Tome [6:50]
4. Black Brew [8:46]
5. Stargazing Into The Void [15:56]
|I DECLARE WAR (Deathcore, USA) sort aujourd'hui un EP intitulé Downcast vol 2. Tracklist :
1. Flesh from my body
2. Bad Intentions
3. Shadow Dancer
4. Isolated
5. Reject The Sun
Le titre "Shadow Dancer" est en écoute sur leur page Bandcamp :
|CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) a mis en ligne son nouveau single "Pageantrivia", extrait de son prochain album Uncommon Grounds prévu pour le 17 janvier 2025. Il se découvre ici :
