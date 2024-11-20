»

(Lien direct) THE GREAT OLD ONES (Post-Black Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "In The Mouth of Madness" issu de son nouvel opus Kadath prévu le 24 janvier via Season of Mist. Tracklist :



1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)

2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)

3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)

4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)

5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)

6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)

7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)

8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)



Durée totale : 1:12:49



