200 visiteurs
Sordide
 Sordide - Ainsi Finit Le Jour (C)
Par Sosthène		   
30th Anniversary Tour
 30th Anniversary Tour - Dra... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Perversity
 Perversity - Spiritual Nega... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Caliban / Heaven Shall Burn
 Caliban / Heaven Shall Burn... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horna
 Horna - Nyx (Hymnejä Yölle) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Submerged
 Submerged - Tortured At The... (C)
Par Yz		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ultraphallus
 Ultraphallus - No Closure (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tyrant Fest VII
 Tyrant Fest VII - 1349 + Af... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Mercyless
 Mercyless - Those Who Reign... (C)
Par Keyser		   
GRIFFON
 GRIFFON - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tenebrisme
 Tenebrisme - Sisyphe (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - Cool World (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 20 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 20 Novembre 2024 Moondark - Dark Fortress - Grima - Horsebastard - Morgue Breath - Revolting - Raptore - The Great Old Ones - Burning Creation
»
(Lien direct)
MOONDARK (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier album intitulé The Abysmal Womb qui sortira le 20 décembre via Pulverised Records. "Sterile Earth" s'écoute ci-dessous :


»
(Lien direct)
DARK FORTRESS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 17 janvier 2025 via Century Media Records un album live intitulé Anthems From Beyond The Grave – Live In Europe 2023, enregistré durant l'ultime tournée du groupe avant l'arrêt de ses activités. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Intro
2. CataWomb
3. The Silver Gate
4. Isa
5. Pulling At Threads
6. Crimson Tears
7. Cohorror
8. Self Mutilation
9. Chrysalis
10. Ylem
11. Insomnia
12. Evenfall
13. Baphomet

»
(Lien direct)
GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nightside qui sortira le 28 février 2025 via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Intro (Cult)
2. Beyond The Dark Horizon
3. Flight Of The Silver Storm
4. Skull Gatherers
5. Impending Death Premonitions
6. The Nightside
7. Where We Are Lost
8. Curse Of The Void
9. Mist And Fog
10. Outro (Memories Of A Forgotten Home)

»
(Lien direct)
Dix ans après "Giraffetermath", HORSEBASTARD (Grindcore, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 25 Novembre prochain via Jungle Noise Records. Artwork, tracklist (on vous épargne le listing des 28 titres) ainsi qu'un premier extrait sont à découvrir :


»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort le premier album de MORGUE BREATH (Death/Grind, USA), groupe composé d'Isaac Horne (Sulfuric Cautery, Lurid Panacea...), Emi (Shitbrains) et Ivo (Radiation Vomit). Intitulé "Plaga Sin Rostro", il s'écoute en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

Pour les amateurs de Dead Infection, Repulsion ou General Surgery !


»
(Lien direct)
REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blades Will Cut" tiré de son nouvel album Night of the Horrid qui sort le 17 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Seven Severed Heads
02. Blades Will Cut
03. Night of the Horrid
04. Hell From the Sky
05. A Song for the Morbid
06. Shapeshifter
07. Swipe of the Schyte
08. The Final Journey
09. Mallet and Mask
10. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Renaissance en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ecclesia
2. Satana
3. Abaddon
4. Darklight
5. Requiescat In Pace
6. Into The Bowels
7. Kingdom Come
8. Imperium
9. All Fires The Fire

»
(Lien direct)
THE GREAT OLD ONES (Post-Black Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "In The Mouth of Madness" issu de son nouvel opus Kadath prévu le 24 janvier via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)
2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)
3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)
4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)
5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)
6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)
7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)
8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)

Durée totale : 1:12:49

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING CREATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Einherjers’ Return" extrait de son nouvel album Sea of Dead Bodies à venir le 29 novembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. The Calling (Intro)
02. Eaten by Hulder
03. Sea of Dead Bodies
04. Ulfhednar
05. The Einherjers' Return
06. Snakebite
07. Under the Fading Sun
08. Tears of Mourner
09. As the Ocean Takes Us Down
10. Burning Creation (Amon Amarth cover)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Sagamore + Keyser
20 Novembre 2024

GRIFFON
Lire l'interview