Les news du 20 Novembre 2024
|MOONDARK (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier album intitulé The Abysmal Womb qui sortira le 20 décembre via Pulverised Records. "Sterile Earth" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|DARK FORTRESS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira le 17 janvier 2025 via Century Media Records un album live intitulé Anthems From Beyond The Grave – Live In Europe 2023, enregistré durant l'ultime tournée du groupe avant l'arrêt de ses activités. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Intro
2. CataWomb
3. The Silver Gate
4. Isa
5. Pulling At Threads
6. Crimson Tears
7. Cohorror
8. Self Mutilation
9. Chrysalis
10. Ylem
11. Insomnia
12. Evenfall
13. Baphomet
|GRIMA (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Nightside qui sortira le 28 février 2025 via Napalm Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Intro (Cult)
2. Beyond The Dark Horizon
3. Flight Of The Silver Storm
4. Skull Gatherers
5. Impending Death Premonitions
6. The Nightside
7. Where We Are Lost
8. Curse Of The Void
9. Mist And Fog
10. Outro (Memories Of A Forgotten Home)
|Dix ans après "Giraffetermath", HORSEBASTARD (Grindcore, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 25 Novembre prochain via Jungle Noise Records. Artwork, tracklist (on vous épargne le listing des 28 titres) ainsi qu'un premier extrait sont à découvrir :
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort le premier album de MORGUE BREATH (Death/Grind, USA), groupe composé d'Isaac Horne (Sulfuric Cautery, Lurid Panacea...), Emi (Shitbrains) et Ivo (Radiation Vomit). Intitulé "Plaga Sin Rostro", il s'écoute en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
Pour les amateurs de Dead Infection, Repulsion ou General Surgery !
|REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blades Will Cut" tiré de son nouvel album Night of the Horrid qui sort le 17 décembre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Seven Severed Heads
02. Blades Will Cut
03. Night of the Horrid
04. Hell From the Sky
05. A Song for the Morbid
06. Shapeshifter
07. Swipe of the Schyte
08. The Final Journey
09. Mallet and Mask
10. Outro
|RAPTORE (Heavy Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque Renaissance en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ecclesia
2. Satana
3. Abaddon
4. Darklight
5. Requiescat In Pace
6. Into The Bowels
7. Kingdom Come
8. Imperium
9. All Fires The Fire
|THE GREAT OLD ONES (Post-Black Metal, France) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "In The Mouth of Madness" issu de son nouvel opus Kadath prévu le 24 janvier via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Me, the Dreamer (10:55)
2. Those from Ulthar (9:10)
3. In the Mouth of Madness (7:11)
4. Under the Sign of Koth (8:46)
5. The Gathering (Interlude) (1:19)
6. Leng (Instrumental) (15:00)
7. Astral Void (End of the Dream) (8:54)
8. Second Rendez-Vous (Bonus Track, Jean-Michael Jarre Cover) (11:32)
Durée totale : 1:12:49
|BURNING CREATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Einherjers’ Return" extrait de son nouvel album Sea of Dead Bodies à venir le 29 novembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. The Calling (Intro)
02. Eaten by Hulder
03. Sea of Dead Bodies
04. Ulfhednar
05. The Einherjers' Return
06. Snakebite
07. Under the Fading Sun
08. Tears of Mourner
09. As the Ocean Takes Us Down
10. Burning Creation (Amon Amarth cover)
