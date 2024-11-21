Les news du 21 Novembre 2024
News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2024 Iniquitous Savagery - Ainzamkait - High Warden
|»
|INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) sort demain son nouvel album Edifice of Vicissitudes chez Willowtip Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir dès maintenant ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age
|
|»
|Le one-man band AINZAMKAIT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée was des Lebens nicht wert le 25 décembre au format CD digipak via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Was des Lebens nicht wert
3. Heidentum
4. Ainzamkait - Widergänger
5. Feindesleid
6. Tal des Schicksals
7. Schmerz eines einst stolzen Mannes
|
|»
|HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Astral Iron en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]
|
