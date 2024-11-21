chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
87 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sordide
 Sordide - Ainsi Finit Le Jour (C)
Par Sosthène		   
30th Anniversary Tour
 30th Anniversary Tour - Dra... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Perversity
 Perversity - Spiritual Nega... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Caliban / Heaven Shall Burn
 Caliban / Heaven Shall Burn... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Horna
 Horna - Nyx (Hymnejä Yölle) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Submerged
 Submerged - Tortured At The... (C)
Par Yz		   
Gravekvlt
 Gravekvlt - Full Moon Fever (C)
Par Ludwiglio		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie - Le Déclin (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ultraphallus
 Ultraphallus - No Closure (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tyrant Fest VII
 Tyrant Fest VII - 1349 + Af... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Mercyless
 Mercyless - Those Who Reign... (C)
Par Keyser		   
GRIFFON
 GRIFFON - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tenebrisme
 Tenebrisme - Sisyphe (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - Cool World (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 21 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 21 Novembre 2024 Iniquitous Savagery - Ainzamkait - High Warden
»
(Lien direct)
INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) sort demain son nouvel album Edifice of Vicissitudes chez Willowtip Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir dès maintenant ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AINZAMKAIT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée was des Lebens nicht wert le 25 décembre au format CD digipak via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Was des Lebens nicht wert
3. Heidentum
4. Ainzamkait - Widergänger
5. Feindesleid
6. Tal des Schicksals
7. Schmerz eines einst stolzen Mannes

»
(Lien direct)
HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Astral Iron en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]
Thrasho Keyser
21 Novembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Suicide
Devour the Fallen
Lire la chronique
Gutless
High Impact Violence
Lire la chronique
Sordide
Ainsi Finit Le Jour
Lire la chronique
Uniform
American Standard
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Deaf To Suffering (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ecstatic Death Reign
Lire la chronique
Fvnerals
Let the Earth Be Silent
Lire la chronique
Together To The Stars
The Fragile Silence
Lire la chronique
30th Anniversary Tour
Draconian + Fragment Soul +...
Lire le live report
Perversity
Spiritual Negation
Lire la chronique
Braandholt
Einder
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Novembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Life's Question
Life's Question (EP)
Lire la chronique
Progress
Breathing (EP)
Lire la chronique
Wrathprayer
Enkoimeterion
Lire la chronique
Morguiliath
Night On Bald Mountain
Lire la chronique
Horna
Nyx (Hymnejä Yölle)
Lire la chronique
Scale Of Attrition
Broken Bonds (EP)
Lire la chronique
Submerged
Tortured At The Depths
Lire la chronique
Tryblith
Draconis Maleficium
Lire la chronique
Molder
Catastrophic Reconfiguration
Lire la chronique
Thorium
The Bastard
Lire la chronique
Tyrant Fest VII
1349 + Afsky + Amenra + Bla...
Lire le live report
The Bottle Doom Lazy Band
Clans of the Alphane Moon
Lire la chronique
Ultraphallus
No Closure
Lire la chronique
Mercyless
Those Who Reign Below
Lire la chronique
Tenebrisme
Sisyphe
Lire la chronique
Chat Pile
Cool World
Lire la chronique
Floscule
Ї
Lire la chronique
GRIFFON
Lire l'interview