»

(Lien direct) HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Astral Iron en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]

2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]

3. Burgfrieden [1:49]

4. Pale Hunter [4:40]

5. Astral Iron [7:51]

6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]



