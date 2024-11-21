»

(Lien direct) OTHISMOS (Black/Crust, Italie) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "I Will Fade Away" tiré de son nouvel opus Sottrazione prévu le 16 décembre en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. I Will Fade Away

02. Cops Are not People

03.Burn the Flags

04.The Mirror

05. Pars Destruens

06. They Declared War on Us

07. The Shape of Pain to Come

08. Death Forever