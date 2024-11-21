SVARTTJERN (Trve Norwegian Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Draw Blood qui sortira le 6 décembre via Soulseller Records. "Aluminium Bat Domina" se découvre ici :
OBSCURA (Death technique mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé A Sonication qui sortira le 7 février 2025 via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Silver Linings
2. Evenfall
3. In Solitude
4. The Prolonging
5. Beyond The Seventh Sun
6. Stardust
7. The Sun Eater
8. A Sonication
INIQUITOUS SAVAGERY (Brutal Death, Écosse) sort demain son nouvel album Edifice of Vicissitudes chez Willowtip Records. Vous pouvez le découvrir dès maintenant ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Casualty of Diabolical Trial
2. Synaptic Cull
3. Choked Before First Breath
4. Omnipotence Negates Self-Affliction
5. Narcotic Exsanguination
6. Lifeblood
7. Drenched in Righteous Offal
8. Bio-Digital Convergence in the Fourth Industrial Age
HIGH WARDEN (Doom Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier long-format Astral Iron en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Morn Is Wiser The Eve [6:18]
2. Devil His Due - Whores of Yerusalim [8:48]
3. Burgfrieden [1:49]
4. Pale Hunter [4:40]
5. Astral Iron [7:51]
6. We Shall Burn At Foreign Shores (The Choice of Achilles) [8:20]
Par zoltar
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Keyser
Par xworthlessx
Par Lestat
Par Yz
Par Ludwiglio
Par Jean-Clint
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène