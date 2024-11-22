Les news du 22 Novembre 2024
News
Les news du 22 Novembre 2024 Ereb Altor - Mgla - Mavorim
|»
|EREB ALTOR (Viking Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hälsingemörker qui sortira le 7 février via via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Valkyrian Fate
2. Hälsingemörker
3. Ättestupan
4. Vi Är Mörkret
5. Träldom
6. The Waves, The Sky And The Pyre
7. The Last Step
8. Midvinter
9. Skogsrået
10. Lake Of Blood
|
|»
|MGLA (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier album live via No Solace. Intitulé Torn Aether – Live Recordings 2013 – 2022, celui-ci regroupe vingt morceaux issus de différentes tournées du groupe. L'ensemble s'écoute ici :
1. Age of Excuse II (live in Oberhausen 2021)
2. Age of Excuse III (live in Skopje 2019)
3. With Hearts Toward None III (live in Brussels 2013)
4. Mdłości II (live in Los Angeles 2022)
5. Exercises in Futility II (live in London 2022)
6. With Hearts Toward None I (live in Paris 2022)
7. Groza III (live in Vilnius 2017)
8. Exercises in Futility I (live in London 2015)
9. Further Down the Nest II (live in Wrocław 2019)
10. Mdłości I (live in Neustadt an der Orla 2013)
11. Exercises in Futility III (live in Warszawa 2017)
12. With Hearts Toward None IV (live in Arnhem 2013)
13. Further Down the Nest I (live in Munich 2016)
14. Age of Excuse V (live in Tampere 2022)
15. Age of Excuse IV (live in Milton Keynes 2022)
16. Exercises in Futility V (live in Barcelona 2019)
17. Age of Excuse VI (live in Aarburg 2022)
18. Exercises in Futility IV (live in Sundsvall 2022)
19. With Hearts Toward None VII (live in Toulouse 2019)
20. Exercises in Futility VI (live in Aleksandrów Łódzki 2021)
|
|»
|MAVORIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé In Omnia Paratus qui sortira le 25 décembre via Purity Through Fire. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. In Omnia Paratus
2. Als der Menschheit Wille brach
3. Zerfall
4. Tu’ ich meine Augen zu
5. Stählerne Reihen
6. Ein fahles Ross
7. Aller Abart Gloria
8. Träume
9. Alles stirbt
10. Der letzten Sonne Untergang
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Pourquoi ils ont piqué la pochette d'un Uada, Ereb Altor?...
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
22/11/2024 11:49