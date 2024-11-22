»

(Lien direct) MGLA (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier album live via No Solace. Intitulé Torn Aether – Live Recordings 2013 – 2022, celui-ci regroupe vingt morceaux issus de différentes tournées du groupe. L'ensemble s'écoute ici :



1. Age of Excuse II (live in Oberhausen 2021)

2. Age of Excuse III (live in Skopje 2019)

3. With Hearts Toward None III (live in Brussels 2013)

4. Mdłości II (live in Los Angeles 2022)

5. Exercises in Futility II (live in London 2022)

6. With Hearts Toward None I (live in Paris 2022)

7. Groza III (live in Vilnius 2017)

8. Exercises in Futility I (live in London 2015)

9. Further Down the Nest II (live in Wrocław 2019)

10. Mdłości I (live in Neustadt an der Orla 2013)

11. Exercises in Futility III (live in Warszawa 2017)

12. With Hearts Toward None IV (live in Arnhem 2013)

13. Further Down the Nest I (live in Munich 2016)

14. Age of Excuse V (live in Tampere 2022)

15. Age of Excuse IV (live in Milton Keynes 2022)

16. Exercises in Futility V (live in Barcelona 2019)

17. Age of Excuse VI (live in Aarburg 2022)

18. Exercises in Futility IV (live in Sundsvall 2022)

19. With Hearts Toward None VII (live in Toulouse 2019)

20. Exercises in Futility VI (live in Aleksandrów Łódzki 2021)



