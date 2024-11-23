chargement...

Les news du 23 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 23 Novembre 2024 Gutless - Naked Whipper - LaColpa - Membaris - Intestinal Laceration - Golgothan Remains - Altar ov Asteria - Membrane - Profanity - Mindlag Project - Admire The Grim - Pyrecult - Crimson Storm - Runopatia - Mutank - Mavorim - Tyrannic - Järnbörd
»
(Lien direct)
GUTLESS (Death Metal, Australie) vient de sortir son premier long-format High Impact Violence sur Me Saco un Ojo Records (LP & K7) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Bashed And Hemorrhaging
2. Beyond The Catacombs
3. Scalpel Obsession
4. Avalanche Of Viscera
5. Galvanized
6. Carved Into Existence
7. Gore God
8. Viral Infection

»
(Lien direct)
NAKED WHIPPER (Black/Grind, Allemagne) sera de retour le 31 janvier chez Iron Bonehead Productions avec un nouveau disque intitulé Chapel Defilement. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Depraved to the Bone
3. Bloodstained White Icon
4. Top Notch Slavedriver
5. (Pray Macabre) Chapel Defilement
6. Fucked on Cross
7. Intro
8. Celebrate their Downfall
9. Nail or be Nailed
10. Out the Norm
11. The Swinepriest Bedlam
12. Flamethrow Messiah / The Purgatory Trial
13. Wow Wow Wholy Whore, Hot Wax Fat Candles

»
(Lien direct)
LACOLPA (Sludge/Doom/Noise, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus In Absentia Lucis le 19 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1 Our Vast Loneliness (10:53)
2 Lords of Nothingness (8:00)
3 Nothing is True (5:40)
4 Where God Lives (10:42)

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Black Plasma Armour le 21 janvier sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Plasma Armour [7:07]
2. Threshold of a Dystopia [5:54]
3. SIGIL II (Star Ritual) [7:33]
4. N.O.V.A. [9:20]
5. Poet of Fire [7:00]
6. Onwards to the Last Blink of Reason [6:29]

»
(Lien direct)
INTESTINAL LACERATION (Brutal Death, Pérou) a dévoilé une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Abyss of Atrocities" issu de son dernier disque Chaotic Eschatological Madness paru en 2022 chez Gore House Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) a sorti hier son nouvel EP Bearer of Light, Matriarch of Death via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Methuselah
2. Tribulation
3. Necropoles
4. Andromeda

»
(Lien direct)
ALTAR OV ASTERIA (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son premier full-length Éna en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 29 novembre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :

01. Arroganz
02. Fegefeuer
03. Hesperus
04. Kataklysm
05. Pilatus

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBRANE (Sludge/Post-Metal/Dark Noise, France) sortira son nouvel opus Deathly Silence le 8 janvier chez Ma Saret Records, Araki Records, Dayoff Records et Pogo Records. Tracklist :

1. Raise
2. Fire and Fear
3. Too Late
4. Deathly Silence
5. The Soft Whispers
6. Earth

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANITY (Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a recruté le bassiste français Dimitri Boudon (Nephren-Ka).

»
(Lien direct)
MINDLAG PROJECT (Thrash/Metalcore, France) a dévoilé le titre "Triumvirat" tiré de son nouvel album qui sortira le 4 avril 2025.

»
(Lien direct)
ADMIRE THE GRIM (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Resist prévu le 31 janvier chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Crescent Moon
02. Resist
03. Revolutions
04. Rivers to Surge
05. Acoustic Melodies from the Past and Present
06. Choke on Your Words
07. Hypocrite
08. Mad Queen of the Second Sun
09. No Limits

»
(Lien direct)
PYRECULT (Blackened Hardcore, Paris) vient de sortir un nouvel EP, Voluntary Serfdom, via Knives Out Records. Disponible en écoute sur toutes les plateformes de streaming, et en digipak sur le store du label. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Voluntary Serfdom
3. World Ablaze
4. Breather
5. Chains
6. Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON STORM (Heavy/Power/Speed, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Nightmare Deceiver" extrait de son premier long-format Livin' On the Bad Side à paraître le 14 janvier sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Night of the Tyrant
2. Ragin’ Eyes of Darkness
3. Outrageous
4. Abuse of Power
5. Nightmare Deceiver
6. Speed Hammerin’ Metal
7. Harakiri Rendez - Vous
8. Headfükker
9. Seven Days of Mayhem

»
(Lien direct)
RUNOPATIA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Serce krwawe" extrait de son nouvel EP Archaista à venir le 13 décembre chez TDM Archivist. Tracklist :

01. Świat Przejrzy
02. Serce Krwawe
03. Za Późno

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANK (Crossover/Thrash, Québec) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Bad Magnitude" issu de son nouvel album Think Before You Think prévu le 29 novembre via Boonsdale Records. Tracklist :

1. Illuminatus - 6:14
2. Payback - 5:24
3. All Against All - 4:43
4. Channel Change - 5:11
5. Bad Magnitude - 5:30
6. Abortron - 3:37
7. Groundbreaker - 2:08
8. Metalheads For Hire - 5:37
9. Running Reds - 6:27
10. Thrash Primordial - 4:40

Durée totale : 49:38

»
(Lien direct)
MAVORIM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album In Omnia Paratus le 25 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. In Omnia Paratus
2. Als der Menschheit Wille brach
3. Zerfall
4. Tu' ich meine Augen zu
5. Stählerne Reihen
6. Ein fahles Ross
7. Aller Abart Gloria
8. Träume
9. Alles stirbt
10. Der letzten Sonne Untergang

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNIC (Black/Doom, Australie) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Tyrannic Desolation via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Prophetic Eyes of Glass
2. Tyrannic Desolation
3. Only Death Can Speak My Name
4. Impaled Before Your Mirror of Fate
5. Stillbirth In Still Life
6. Dance On Graves Chained To the Labyrinth
7. Incubus Incarnate
8. Morbid Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
JÄRNBÖRD (Grindcore, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Filmer för blinda le 10 janvier sur De:nihil Records et 7Degrees Records (LP) et Hecatombe Records et Esagoya Records (CD). Tracklist :

01 Gärning Och Lidande
02 Ormens Väg På Kvarnberget
03 Filmer För Blinda
04 Rockens Heraldik
05 Vi ska ätas, vi ska dömas
06 Rockar med Mammon
07 Okomplicerad
08 Flickan i snön
09 Dött format
10 Nu kör vi
Thrasho Keyser
23 Novembre 2024

