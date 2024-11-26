chargement...

Les news du 26 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 26 Novembre 2024 Ungfell - Axetasy - Aeon of Awareness - Stenched - Celestial Scourge - Fragmentary Solid Abyss - Balefire - Svar
»
(Lien direct)
UNGFELL (Black Metal, Suisse) sortira son nouvel album intitulé De Gh​ö​rnt le 29 novembre sur Eisenwald. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Im Ruusch" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. S Alpeglüeh
02. D Pracht Vom Eggishorn
03. Im Ruusch
04. De Fährmaa
05. Rollibock (De Ghörnt Vom Gletscher)
06. Sturmglockä
07. De Geischt Vom Märjelesee

»
(Lien direct)
AXETASY (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) a publié le morceau "Beyond All Order" issu de son premier longue-durée Withering Tides prévu le 24 janvier 2025 via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Int(r)o the Void
2. Withering Tides of Space
3. Fatal Maze
4. Slicing Dreams
5. Beyond all Order
6. Voidcrawler
7. Deadly Witch
8. Axetasy (of Murder)
9. Nebulous Nightmares

»
(Lien direct)
AEON OF AWARENESS (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format The Embracing Light of Rarohenga le 17 janvier 20025 en indépendant. Un premier extrait, "Hine-Nui-Te-Pō", sera mis en ligne le 6 décembre.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band STENCHED (Death Metal, Mexique) sort son premier full-length Purulence Gushing From the Coffin aujourd'hui sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Extremely Rotten Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Morbid Mass Of Repulsive Purulence
2. Mucus, Phlegm And Bile
3. Wormridden Torso
4. Suppurating Cranial Cavity
5. Death Maniacal Obsession
6. Eye Socket Pus Emanation
7. Ecstasy Through Pestilence
8. Effusion Of Foul Smelling Fluids

»
(Lien direct)
CELESTIAL SCOURGE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Observers of The Inevitable début 2025 chez Time To Kill Records. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FRAGMENTARY SOLID ABYSS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD le 20 décembre de son album Concento Pavor Nocturnus. Tracklist :

1. The King's Feast
2. Pray for Death
3. Fog of War
4. Deep Gaze into the Flames of Hell
5. Call to Prayer
6. Narcissistic Society
7. Inner Sanctum
8. Pain of Existence

»
(Lien direct)
BALEFIRE (Death Metal avec Chuck Sherwood de Incantation, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 31 janvier via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Sun
2. Sands of Gemini
3. Star-born Revolt
4. Barbaric Rebirth
5. Lord of the Red Lands
6. Black Moon

»
(Lien direct)
SVAR (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son premier long-format In the Land Called Night en écoute intégrale avant sa sortie le 29 novembre sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

1. Through Lakes, Forest and Swamps
2. Expelling The Zmei
3. The Essence of Decline
4. Heart of Stone
5. In The Land Called Night
6. Venomous Words of Virtue
7. Lost In The Carpathian Forest
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
26 Novembre 2024

