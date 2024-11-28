chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
 Interview d'AD VITAM INFERN... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Nails
 Nails - Every Bridge Burning (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Le Ball... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
 Dark Tranquillity + Moonspe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - Chronicle... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - The Eternal... (C)
Par JujuMetal		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Valken		   
Uniform
 Uniform - American Standard (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sordide
 Sordide - Ainsi Finit Le Jour (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords - Strength! (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Disembodied Tyrant / Synestia
 Disembodied Tyrant / Synest... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Prestige
 Prestige - Reveal the Ravage (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Officium Triste
 Officium Triste - Hortus Ve... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Cross Purposes (C)
Par JujuMetal		   
Witches
 Witches - The Fates (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 22 Novembre 2024
 Les news du 22 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Thorium
 Thorium - The Bastard (C)
Par zoltar		   
30th Anniversary Tour
 30th Anniversary Tour - Dra... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Perversity
 Perversity - Spiritual Nega... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 28 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 28 Novembre 2024 Order of Nosferat - Coffinwood
»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "At the Sea She Longs for His Return" extrait de son nouvel album Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok à venir le 25 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. ...Far Away to the Land of Ghosts
2. Crossing the Shadowland
3. Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok
4. At the Sea She Longs for His Return
5. Blood is Life!
6. Into Pale Shadows and Ghostly Dreams
7. Where the Werewolf Haunts the Woods
8. Beyond the Eternity Gates I Wait
9. Don't Leave [Gummy Boy cover]

»
(Lien direct)
COFFINWOOD (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Acolytes of Eternal Flame le 16 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

01. Disposition of Doom
02. Radionuclide
03. Salvation Through Radiation
04. Acolytes of Eternal Flame
05. Biorobots
06. 90s
07. Exclusion Zone
08. Sacrophagus
Thrasho Keyser
28 Novembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
七生報國
 七生報國
デモ 二 (Démo)
2024 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Order of Nosferat
 Order of Nosferat
Black Metal mélodique - Allemagne / Finlande		   
七生報國
デモ 二 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
Gorupted + Rectorragie + S...
Lire le live report
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
Lire l'interview
Nails
Every Bridge Burning
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Le Ballet Des Anges
Lire la chronique
Pyrecult
Voluntary Serfdom
Lire la chronique
The Black Dahlia Murder
Servitude
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
Lire le live report
Defeated Sanity
Chronicles Of Lunacy
Lire la chronique
Gore Force 5
At Full Force
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Children of the Moon
Lire la chronique
A La Carte
Born to Entertain
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Strength!
Lire la chronique
Disembodied Tyrant / Synestia
The Poetic Edda (EP)
Lire la chronique
Officium Triste
Hortus Venenum
Lire la chronique
Prestige
Reveal the Ravage
Lire la chronique
Sorgelig
Φθορά (Fthorá)
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Immaculate Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Witches
The Fates
Lire la chronique
Stenched
Purulence Gushing From The ...
Lire la chronique
Eard
Melancholia
Lire la chronique
Suicide
Devour The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Gutless
High Impact Violence
Lire la chronique
Sordide
Ainsi Finit Le Jour
Lire la chronique
Uniform
American Standard
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Deaf To Suffering (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ecstatic Death Reign
Lire la chronique
Fvnerals
Let the Earth Be Silent
Lire la chronique
Together To The Stars
The Fragile Silence
Lire la chronique
30th Anniversary Tour
Draconian + Fragment Soul +...
Lire le live report