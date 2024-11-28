Les news du 28 Novembre 2024
|ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "At the Sea She Longs for His Return" extrait de son nouvel album Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok à venir le 25 décembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. ...Far Away to the Land of Ghosts
2. Crossing the Shadowland
3. Towards the Nightrealm of Orlok
4. At the Sea She Longs for His Return
5. Blood is Life!
6. Into Pale Shadows and Ghostly Dreams
7. Where the Werewolf Haunts the Woods
8. Beyond the Eternity Gates I Wait
9. Don't Leave [Gummy Boy cover]
|
|»
|COFFINWOOD (Black/Death, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Acolytes of Eternal Flame le 16 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01. Disposition of Doom
02. Radionuclide
03. Salvation Through Radiation
04. Acolytes of Eternal Flame
05. Biorobots
06. 90s
07. Exclusion Zone
08. Sacrophagus
|
