chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
148 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Attic
 Attic - Return Of The Witch... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Nails
 Nails - Every Bridge Burning (C)
Par lkea		   
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
 Hawaiian Massacre, le grind... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
 Interview d'AD VITAM INFERN... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Le Ball... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
 Dark Tranquillity + Moonspe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - Chronicle... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - The Eternal... (C)
Par JujuMetal		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Valken		   
Uniform
 Uniform - American Standard (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sordide
 Sordide - Ainsi Finit Le Jour (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords - Strength! (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Disembodied Tyrant / Synestia
 Disembodied Tyrant / Synest... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Prestige
 Prestige - Reveal the Ravage (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Officium Triste
 Officium Triste - Hortus Ve... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Cross Purposes (C)
Par JujuMetal		   
Witches
 Witches - The Fates (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 22 Novembre 2024
 Les news du 22 Novembre 202... (N)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 29 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 29 Novembre 2024 Necrotic Pestilentia - Infernalivm - Enforcer
»
(Lien direct)
NECROTIC PESTILENTIA (Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son EP Scum en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Scum
2. Throatfuck
3. Gutter
4. Exsanguinate
5. Distension
6. Prostatic Plague

»
(Lien direct)
INFERNALIVM (Death Metal, Paris) sort aujourd'hui sa première production, l'EP Conquering the Most High via le label Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Tracklist :

1. Conquering the Most High
2. Temple of a Destroying Sun
3. Ashes of the Saints
4. The Maze of Havoc

»
(Lien direct)
ENFORCER (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Napalm Records qui sortira son nouvel album prévu l'année prochaine. Plus d'infos prochainement...
Thrasho Lestat + Jean-Clint
29 Novembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Attic
 Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
2024 - Ván Records		   
SaintSombre
 SaintSombre
Earth/Dust
2024 - Indépendant / Rotten Tree Productions		   
Sentient Horror
 Sentient Horror
In Service Of The Dead
2024 - Redefining Darkness Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Enforcer
 Enforcer
Heavy Metal/Hard Rock - 2004 - Suède		   
Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
In Service Of The Dead
Lire la chronique
SaintSombre
Earth/Dust
Lire la chronique
七生報國
デモ 二 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
Gorupted + Rectorragie + S...
Lire le live report
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
Lire l'interview
Nails
Every Bridge Burning
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Le Ballet Des Anges
Lire la chronique
Pyrecult
Voluntary Serfdom
Lire la chronique
The Black Dahlia Murder
Servitude
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
Lire le live report
Defeated Sanity
Chronicles Of Lunacy
Lire la chronique
Gore Force 5
At Full Force
Lire la chronique
State Faults
Children of the Moon
Lire la chronique
A La Carte
Born to Entertain
Lire la chronique
Opium Warlords
Strength!
Lire la chronique
Disembodied Tyrant / Synestia
The Poetic Edda (EP)
Lire la chronique
Officium Triste
Hortus Venenum
Lire la chronique
Prestige
Reveal the Ravage
Lire la chronique
Sorgelig
Φθορά (Fthorá)
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Immaculate Pain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Witches
The Fates
Lire la chronique
Stenched
Purulence Gushing From The ...
Lire la chronique
Eard
Melancholia
Lire la chronique
Suicide
Devour The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Gutless
High Impact Violence
Lire la chronique
Sordide
Ainsi Finit Le Jour
Lire la chronique
Uniform
American Standard
Lire la chronique
Glassbone
Deaf To Suffering (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ashen Tomb
Ecstatic Death Reign
Lire la chronique