Les news du 29 Novembre 2024
Les news du 29 Novembre 2024 Necrotic Pestilentia - Infernalivm - Enforcer
|NECROTIC PESTILENTIA (Slam Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui son EP Scum en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. Scum
2. Throatfuck
3. Gutter
4. Exsanguinate
5. Distension
6. Prostatic Plague
|INFERNALIVM (Death Metal, Paris) sort aujourd'hui sa première production, l'EP Conquering the Most High via le label Sentient Ruin Laboratories. Tracklist :
1. Conquering the Most High
2. Temple of a Destroying Sun
3. Ashes of the Saints
4. The Maze of Havoc
|ENFORCER (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Suède) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Napalm Records qui sortira son nouvel album prévu l'année prochaine. Plus d'infos prochainement...
