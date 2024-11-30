»

(Lien direct) GORGON (Black Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouvel album For Those Who Stay chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. For Those Who Stay [5:05]

2. Tod. Mort. Death. [2:39]

3. Next To The Mill [3:11]

4. Hypnotic Fire [3:49]

5. Vatican's Fall [3:11]

6. The Art Of Dying [2:58]

7. Despicable Beggars [4:56]

8. Shelter [3:33]

9. When It Rains In Hell [3:47]

10. Troops Of The Fallen [4:13]

11. Deserters As Prey [3:17]



