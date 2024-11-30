chargement...

Les news du 30 Novembre 2024

News
Les news du 30 Novembre 2024 Sadist - Häxkapell - Denigrate - Noitasapatti - Gnipahålan - Defiled Serenity - Necrambulant - Pyre - Metsän Alttari - Shores of Null - Burning Creation - Hermh - Gorgon - Pandemic
»
(Lien direct)
SADIST (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Jugular Bells le 20 décembre sur Nadir Music avant un nouvel album prévu au printemps 2025 via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

Jugular Bells
Let It Burn
Christmas Beat
Tubular Bells
You Are A Mean One, Mr Grinch

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXKAPELL (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Om jordens blod och urgravens grepp le 17 anvier chez
Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1 – Satans rötter (‘Satan's roots’)
2 – Metamorfos (‘Metamorphosis’)
3 – Urgravens grepp är hårt och kallt (‘The grip of the grave is hard and cold’)
4 – Hem (‘Home’)
5 – Vindar från förr (‘Winds from the past’)
6 – Den sanna modern talar (‘The true mother speaks’)

»
(Lien direct)
DENIGRATE (Progressive Doom/Rock, Finlande) a mis en ligne son nouvel opus To the Goddess Unknown paru hier via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Crystal Rest
02. The Ethics of Loss
03. Under Ether
04. The Apparition of One
05. One who holds the balance
06. Sesame and Lilies
07. In the Light
08. Semidiapente

»
(Lien direct)
NOITASAPATTI (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sankarin Matka sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Tulikipuna
2. Tuhatkasvoinen
3. Sankarin matka
4. Paluu liekkeihin
5. Käskyläisen sanat
6. Henkien polulla
7. Matka halki myrskyjen
8. Tähtivaeltaja

»
(Lien direct)
GNIPAHÅLAN (Black Metal avec Swartadauþuz, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Folkstorm le 25 décembre chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Karolinernas Dödsmarsch
2. Det Nordiska Urkallet
3. Genom Stål och Død
4. Blodsband Genom Tidens Gång
5. Sprungna från Urtidens Kedja
6. Kall från Forna Tider
7. Ur Myllan kommen...
8. Storm av Nordisk Dödskonst
9. Blodörnens Kall...
10. Folkstorm

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Exiled to Infinity" issu de son premier longue-durée Within the Slumber of the Mind prévu le 21 février chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Alkutaival (feat. Juha Tapio) 
2. Voices from the Void
3. Exiled to Infinity
4. Death
5. Mortal
6. Within the Slumber of the Mind
7. Through the Chaos
8. Your Worst Enemy
9. Tears of Black
10. Unfaithful (Rihanna cover) (feat. Karisma)

»
(Lien direct)
NECRAMBULANT (Brutal Slam Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance le 7 mars via Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Amalgamation of Gresome Curdling Ambonination - 3:09
2. Inhumane Creophagus Repulsion - 3:14
3. Catastrophic... / Epoch 0 - 3:14
4. Barbarian Brute Force Annihilation - 3:47
5. Sentenced to a Guttonous Pit - 2:59
6. Pestilential Ascendancy - 2:53
7. Ineffable Tormenting Possession - 2:24
8. Chunked Pus Chowder - 3:04
9. Upheaval of Malignant Necrambulance - 2:01
10. Coffin Meat - 2:50
11. Self-Biologic Carnivorous Cannibalism - 3:00

Durée totale : 32:35

»
(Lien direct)
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) sera de retour le 31 anvier 2025 sur Osmose Productions avec un nouvel opus baptisé Where Obscurity Sways. Tracklist :

1. Where Obscurity Sways [4:34]
2. From The Stygian Depths [3:13]
3. Domains Of The Nameless Rites [4:48]
4. Wandering… [1:06]
5. Murderous Transcendence [5:19]
6. Writhing Souls [4:34]
7. Chanting Ancient Incantations [2:52]
8. Pestilential Fumes [3:43]
9. Descending… [1:27]
10. Prognostic Of The Apocalypse [3:36]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band METSÄN ALTTARI (Folk/Black, Finlande) a sorti son premier full-length via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Jäätyneen järven tuolla puolen
3. Synkkä syvyys
4. Metsäiselle alttarille
5. Rautaa, tulta ja jäätä
6. Vampyyri
7. Verikuun kirous

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Black/Doom, Italie) a posté une vidéo live du titre "My Darkest Years" filmée au Hellfest 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
BURNING CREATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son premier long-format Sea of Dead Bodies sur Via Nocturna. Tracklist :

01. The Calling (Intro)
02. Eaten by Hulder
03. Sea of Dead Bodies
04. Ulfhednar
05. The Einherjers' Return
06. Snakebite
07. Under the Fading Sun
08. Tears of Mourner
09. As the Ocean Takes Us Down
10. Burning Creation (Amon Amarth cover)

»
(Lien direct)
HERMH (Black/Gothic, Pologne) va rééditer sa première démo Oremus Peccatum (Refaim) le 13 décembre sur Via Nocturna aux formats CD et K7 à l'occasion du trentième anniversaire de sa sortie. Tracklist :

01. Fallen Ancient Babiloon
02. Neverending War (Intro by Cemetary of Scream)
03. The Burning Bush
04. Troubled Outlines

»
(Lien direct)
GORGON (Black Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouvel album For Those Who Stay chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. For Those Who Stay [5:05]
2. Tod. Mort. Death. [2:39]
3. Next To The Mill [3:11]
4. Hypnotic Fire [3:49]
5. Vatican's Fall [3:11]
6. The Art Of Dying [2:58]
7. Despicable Beggars [4:56]
8. Shelter [3:33]
9. When It Rains In Hell [3:47]
10. Troops Of The Fallen [4:13]
11. Deserters As Prey [3:17]

»
(Lien direct)
PANDEMIC (Speed/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Greatest of Sinners" extrait de son nouvel album Phantoms à venir le 20 décembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Phantoms
2. Greatest of Sinners
3. Under Gypsy's Spell
4. Bane Of Brook Hall (feat. Mayheer of Pursuer)
5. Santa Muerte
6. The Last Road
7. Thralls of the Crescent
8. ...the Horde
Thrasho Keyser
30 Novembre 2024

