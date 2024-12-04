|
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024 ADE - Revenge - Feral Forms - Becerus - Tormentor Tyrant - Genocide Kommando - Vermilia - Final Siege - Pestilent Scars - Necromaniac - Gutrectomy - Until Death Overtakes Me - Voidwards - Mutagenic Host - Fatal - Cmpt
|Intitulé Violation.Strife.Abominate, le nouvel album de REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira le 25 janvier prochain sur Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive)" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive)
02. Treason Disrupt (All Are Guilty)
03. Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)
04. Strife Invocation
05. Revelation Emaciated (Chalice Abominate)
06. Mercy Revoked
07. Piety Vaporized (True Force)
08. Shockwave Iconoclast
09. Last Resort
10. Aftermath (Forced Reset)
11. Liars' Rope (Degeneracy Fallen)
12. Swine Tumult (On All Fours)
|FERAL FORMS (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Through Demonic Spell via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Monastery Raid
2. Under the Banner of Hell
3. Titanomachia
4. Angelcide
5. Sadistic Inner Hate
6. Antichrist Congregation
7. Prelude
8. Hellish Nuke
|BECERUS (Death Metal, Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Progressive Mental Retardation" qui figure sur son nouvel album Troglodyte dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records.
01. Intro - Rise of the Energumens
02. Obfuscated by Imbecility
03. Aggressive Illiterate
04. Primordial Instinct
05. Bestius
06. Cacato
07. Pathetic Bovine Humour
08. Troglodyte
09. Brosura
10. Progressive Mental Retardation
11. Serpicus Ebbeth Macagno
12. Fat Laughters in Absolute Degradation
13. Grunt 'em All
|TORMENTOR TYRANT (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Excessive Escalation of Cruelty le 24 janvier chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :
1. Intro - Upheaval of Tyranny
2. Capital of Pain
3. Torture Divine
4. Tartarean Iron Grip
5. Crueler Tomorrow
6. Pit of Anguish
7. Cosmic Wild Hunt
8. Terminal Revelation
9. Heavy Death Bombardment
|GENOCIDE KOMMANDO (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Battle for Eradication" issu de son nouveau disque Third World War qui sort le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. 666 – Mark of the Black Beast [1:01]
2. Obliteration [2:41]
3. Raped Destiny [4:07]
4. Battle for Eradication [3:59]
5. Impious Venom [4:33]
6. Mankind-Self-Destruction [5:00]
7. Burn the Cenotaph [5:31]
8. Drowning in Acid Poison [4:46]
9. Abyssic Warfare [4:50]
10. Fallen Angel Rape [3:53]
|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Kansojen Kaipuu" tiré de son nouvel opus Karsikko prévu le 14 février en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Karsikko
2. Vakat
3. Kivutar
4. Suruhymni
5. Koti
6. Veresi
7. Talven jälkeen
8. Kansojen kaipuu
|FINAL SIEGE (Thrash/Death, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 27 décembre de son nouvel album Nuclear Doom State au format CD. Tracklist :
1. The Day After…
2. W.A.R.
3. Nuclear Doom State
4. Psychological Maceration
5. An Insatiable Lust For Violence
6. Primordial Combat
7. Taxed To Death
|PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Golden Maiden" extrait de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune à venir le 17 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah
|NECROMANIAC (Black / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable le 13 janvier prochain sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Swedenborg's Skull" :
01. Caput Draconis
02. Daemonomantia
03. Grave Mound Oath
04. Calling Forth The Shade
05. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
06. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
07. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
08. Swedenborg's Skull
09. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
|GUTRECTOMY (Brutal Slam Deathcore, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Shard Throat".
|Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Diagenesis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For
|VOIDWARDS (Funeral Doom/Drone, Russie) propose un extrait de son premier long-format Bagulnik prévu le 27 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Bagulnik 1
02. Bagulnik 2
|MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :
1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief
|FATAL (Death/Grind, Le Havre) a signé sur Metal Exhumator pour la sortie le 15 janvier de son nouvel album Apocalypsis. Tracklist :
01 – Dévoration
02 – Vivant
03 – Epuration
04 – Soumission
05 – Extragavance
06 – Appétence
07 – Révélation
08 – Abjection
09 - Fascination
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne le morceau "U raljama košave" extrait de son nouvel opus Na utrini à venir le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
