chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
177 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Witchthroat Serpent
 Witchthroat Serpent - Trove... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par Valken		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Horsebastard
 Horsebastard - Horsebastard (C)
Par Sagamore		   
The Old Dead Tree
 The Old Dead Tree - The Blo... (C)
Par Lestat		   
High Vis
 High Vis - Guided Tour (C)
Par Holmy		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Krokodil		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - The ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sijjeel
 Sijjeel - Affiliation Of Ho... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Purulence Gushin... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Attic
 Attic - Return Of The Witch... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Nails
 Nails - Every Bridge Burning (C)
Par lkea		   
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
 Hawaiian Massacre, le grind... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
 Interview d'AD VITAM INFERN... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Le Ball... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
 Dark Tranquillity + Moonspe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - Chronicle... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - The Eternal... (C)
Par JujuMetal		   

Les news du 4 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024 ADE - Revenge - Feral Forms - Becerus - Tormentor Tyrant - Genocide Kommando - Vermilia - Final Siege - Pestilent Scars - Necromaniac - Gutrectomy - Until Death Overtakes Me - Voidwards - Mutagenic Host - Fatal - Cmpt
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Violation​.​Strife​.​Abominate, le nouvel album de REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) sortira le 25 janvier prochain sur Season Of Mist. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive)" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Violation Unit (Balaclava Directive)
02. Treason Disrupt (All Are Guilty)
03. Flashpoint Heretic (Flame Thrown)
04. Strife Invocation
05. Revelation Emaciated (Chalice Abominate)
06. Mercy Revoked
07. Piety Vaporized (True Force)
08. Shockwave Iconoclast
09. Last Resort
10. Aftermath (Forced Reset)
11. Liars' Rope (Degeneracy Fallen)
12. Swine Tumult (On All Fours)

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL FORMS (Blackened Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Through Demonic Spell via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Monastery Raid
2. Under the Banner of Hell
3. Titanomachia
4. Angelcide
5. Sadistic Inner Hate
6. Antichrist Congregation
7. Prelude
8. Hellish Nuke

»
(Lien direct)
BECERUS (Death Metal, Italie) propose en écoute le titre "Progressive Mental Retardation" qui figure sur son nouvel album Troglodyte dont la sortie est programmée pour le 20 décembre sur Everlasting Spew Records.

01. Intro - Rise of the Energumens
02. Obfuscated by Imbecility
03. Aggressive Illiterate
04. Primordial Instinct
05. Bestius
06. Cacato
07. Pathetic Bovine Humour
08. Troglodyte
09. Brosura
10. Progressive Mental Retardation
11. Serpicus Ebbeth Macagno
12. Fat Laughters in Absolute Degradation
13. Grunt 'em All

»
(Lien direct)
TORMENTOR TYRANT (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier longue-durée Excessive Escalation of Cruelty le 24 janvier chez Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro - Upheaval of Tyranny
2. Capital of Pain
3. Torture Divine
4. Tartarean Iron Grip
5. Crueler Tomorrow
6. Pit of Anguish
7. Cosmic Wild Hunt
8. Terminal Revelation
9. Heavy Death Bombardment

»
(Lien direct)
GENOCIDE KOMMANDO (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Battle for Eradication" issu de son nouveau disque Third World War qui sort le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. 666 – Mark of the Black Beast [1:01]
2. Obliteration [2:41]
3. Raped Destiny [4:07]
4. Battle for Eradication [3:59]
5. Impious Venom [4:33]
6. Mankind-Self-Destruction [5:00]
7. Burn the Cenotaph [5:31]
8. Drowning in Acid Poison [4:46]
9. Abyssic Warfare [4:50]
10. Fallen Angel Rape [3:53]

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Kansojen Kaipuu" tiré de son nouvel opus Karsikko prévu le 14 février en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Karsikko
2. Vakat
3. Kivutar
4. Suruhymni
5. Koti
6. Veresi
7. Talven jälkeen
8. Kansojen kaipuu

»
(Lien direct)
FINAL SIEGE (Thrash/Death, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 27 décembre de son nouvel album Nuclear Doom State au format CD. Tracklist :

1. The Day After…
2. W.A.R.
3. Nuclear Doom State
4. Psychological Maceration
5. An Insatiable Lust For Violence
6. Primordial Combat
7. Taxed To Death

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Golden Maiden" extrait de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune à venir le 17 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Into The Meadows
02. Internal Torment
03. Golden Maiden
04. Deceitful Phoenix
05. Unreality
06. A Reaching Hand
07. Democide
08. All On My Own
09. In Search Of Reason
10. False Messiah

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANIAC (Black / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable le 13 janvier prochain sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Swedenborg's Skull" :

01. Caput Draconis
02. Daemonomantia
03. Grave Mound Oath
04. Calling Forth The Shade
05. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
06. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
07. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
08. Swedenborg's Skull
09. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis

»
(Lien direct)
GUTRECTOMY (Brutal Slam Deathcore, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Shard Throat".

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Diagenesis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDWARDS (Funeral Doom/Drone, Russie) propose un extrait de son premier long-format Bagulnik prévu le 27 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Bagulnik 1
02. Bagulnik 2


»
(Lien direct)
MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief

»
(Lien direct)
FATAL (Death/Grind, Le Havre) a signé sur Metal Exhumator pour la sortie le 15 janvier de son nouvel album Apocalypsis. Tracklist :

01 – Dévoration
02 – Vivant
03 – Epuration
04 – Soumission
05 – Extragavance
06 – Appétence
07 – Révélation
08 – Abjection
09 - Fascination

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne le morceau "U raljama košave" extrait de son nouvel opus Na utrini à venir le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
4 Décembre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
04/12/2024 11:25
Merci pour la news GUTRECTOMY.
On ne doit pas être nombreux sur le site à apprécier mais ce genre de son me parle bien :-)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Witchthroat Serpent
 Witchthroat Serpent
Trove of Oddities at the Devil's Driveway
2023 - Heavy Psych Sounds Records		   
Funeral
 Funeral
Gospel Of Bones
2024 - Season Of Mist		   
Galvanizer / Morbific
 Galvanizer / Morbific
Galvanizer / Morbific (Split-tape)
2023 - Iron Corpse		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Necromaniac
 Necromaniac
2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Revenge
 Revenge
Black Metal - 2000 - Canada		   
Tormentor Tyrant
 Tormentor Tyrant
Finlande		   
Vermilia
 Vermilia
Folk Black Metal - 2017 - Finlande		   
Funeral
Gospel Of Bones
Lire la chronique
Witchthroat Serpent
Trove of Oddities at the De...
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer / Morbific
Galvanizer / Morbific (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Horsebastard
Horsebastard
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Worship (Intolerant ...
Lire la chronique
The Old Dead Tree
The Blossom (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Feral
To Usurp The Thrones
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Fatalist
Lire la chronique
Void Witch
Horripilating Presence
Lire la chronique
Extortion Cellar
Lobotomizing Knell (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Décembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Mourning Dawn
The Foam of Despair
Lire la chronique
Sijjeel
Affiliation Of Horrid Conta...
Lire la chronique
The Gates Of Slumber
The Gates of Slumber
Lire la chronique
Planes Mistaken For Stars
Do You Still Love Me?
Lire la chronique
Rebel Souls
Leviathan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
In Silence Descent
Lire la chronique
Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
In Service Of The Dead
Lire la chronique
SaintSombre
Earth/Dust
Lire la chronique
七生報國
デモ 二 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
Gorupted + Rectorragie + S...
Lire le live report
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
Lire l'interview
Nails
Every Bridge Burning
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Le Ballet Des Anges
Lire la chronique
Pyrecult
Voluntary Serfdom
Lire la chronique
The Black Dahlia Murder
Servitude
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
Lire le live report
Defeated Sanity
Chronicles Of Lunacy
Lire la chronique
Gore Force 5
At Full Force
Lire la chronique