(Lien direct) PESTILENT SCARS (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Golden Maiden" extrait de son premier long-format Meadows of Misfortune à venir le 17 janvier sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. Into The Meadows

02. Internal Torment

03. Golden Maiden

04. Deceitful Phoenix

05. Unreality

06. A Reaching Hand

07. Democide

08. All On My Own

09. In Search Of Reason

10. False Messiah



