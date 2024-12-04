Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Diagenesis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :
1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief
