(Lien direct) MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :



1. Neurological Necrosis

2. Genestealer

3. The Twisted Helix

4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene

5. Organometallic Assimilation

6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]

7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter

8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)

9. Promethean Dusk

10. Rivers of Grief



<a href="https://mutagenichost.bandcamp.com/album/the-diseased-machine">The Diseased Machine de Mutagenic Host</a>