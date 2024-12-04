chargement...

Les news du 4 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Horsebastard
 Horsebastard - Horsebastard (C)
Par Sagamore		   
The Old Dead Tree
 The Old Dead Tree - The Blo... (C)
Par Lestat		   
High Vis
 High Vis - Guided Tour (C)
Par Holmy		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Krokodil		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - The ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sijjeel
 Sijjeel - Affiliation Of Ho... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Purulence Gushin... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Attic
 Attic - Return Of The Witch... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Nails
 Nails - Every Bridge Burning (C)
Par lkea		   
Hawaiian Massacre, le grind sous les palmiers !
 Hawaiian Massacre, le grind... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Interview d'AD VITAM INFERNAL pour l'album "Le Ballet Des Anges"
 Interview d'AD VITAM INFERN... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Le Ball... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dark Tranquillity + Moonspell + Wolfheart
 Dark Tranquillity + Moonspe... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity - Chronicle... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - The Eternal... (C)
Par JujuMetal		   

Les news du 4 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024 Necromaniac - Gutrectomy - Until Death Overtakes Me - Voidwards - Mutagenic Host - Fatal - Cmpt
»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANIAC (Black / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable le 13 janvier prochain sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Swedenborg's Skull" :

01. Caput Draconis
02. Daemonomantia
03. Grave Mound Oath
04. Calling Forth The Shade
05. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
06. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
07. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
08. Swedenborg's Skull
09. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis

»
(Lien direct)
GUTRECTOMY (Brutal Slam Deathcore, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Shard Throat".

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Diagenesis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

1. Ascension
2. End's Lure
3. White Light
4. For

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDWARDS (Funeral Doom/Drone, Russie) propose un extrait de son premier long-format Bagulnik prévu le 27 décembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Bagulnik 1
02. Bagulnik 2


»
(Lien direct)
MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :

1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief

»
(Lien direct)
FATAL (Death/Grind, Le Havre) a signé sur Metal Exhumator pour la sortie le 15 janvier de son nouvel album Apocalypsis. Tracklist :

01 – Dévoration
02 – Vivant
03 – Epuration
04 – Soumission
05 – Extragavance
06 – Appétence
07 – Révélation
08 – Abjection
09 - Fascination

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) a mis en ligne le morceau "U raljama košave" extrait de son nouvel opus Na utrini à venir le 27 décembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
4 Décembre 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
04/12/2024 11:25
Merci pour la news GUTRECTOMY.
On ne doit pas être nombreux sur le site à apprécier mais ce genre de son me parle bien :-)

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
