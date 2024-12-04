NECROMANIAC (Black / Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable le 13 janvier prochain sur Invictus Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Swedenborg's Skull" :
01. Caput Draconis
02. Daemonomantia
03. Grave Mound Oath
04. Calling Forth The Shade
05. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
06. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
07. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
08. Swedenborg's Skull
09. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
Le one-man band UNTIL DEATH OVERTAKES ME (Funeral Doom, Belgique) offre à cette adresse son nouveau disque Diagenesis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
MUTAGENIC HOST (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée The Diseased Machine le 3 janvier sur Gurgling Gore et Dry Cough Records (LP & K7) puis Memento Mori (CD) le 20 janvier. Tracklist :
1. Neurological Necrosis
2. Genestealer
3. The Twisted Helix
4. Artificial Harvest of the Obscene
5. Organometallic Assimilation
6. DIRECTIVE:: [kill_on_sight]
7. Incomprehensible Methods of Slaughter
8. S.W.A.R.M. (Systematic War Against Restless Machines)
9. Promethean Dusk
10. Rivers of Grief
