Les news du 5 Décembre 2024
|MEAN MISTREATER (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Do or Die le 21 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Killer Red
2. One Survivor
3. Nothing's Free
4. Walk With Fire
5. Do or Die
6. Road Dogs
7. Three of Swords
8. Release the Wolf
|GOSUDAR (Death Metal, Russie) a sorti un nouvel EP 2-titres, Eschatological Agony of the Universe, sur Me Saco un Ojo Records et Rotted Life. Tracklist :
1. Eschatological Agony of the Universe 07:21
2. Otorop 06:47 (instrumental)
|SARCOPHAGUM (Death Metal avec des membres et ex-membres de Golgothan Remains, Australie) offre à cette adresse son premier long-format The Grand Arc of Madness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Ritual Pillars Burn
02. Feudal Futures
03. Vermiform
04. The Grand Arc of Madness
|MIND CONTROL (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Ghosts of Past and Present le 20 décembre en auto-production. Il contiendra trois morceaux : une reinterprétation d'un classique de Noël, une version réarrangée de "Visions" issu du premier long-format et le titre "Heptagon" adapté avec le line-up actuel.
01. Carol of the Bells
02. Re:Visions
03. Heptagon
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Phoenix Cryptobiosis le 4 mars sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Limbs Regeneration (inst.)
02. Lacerate to Dominate
03. Blood Monolith
04. Unrotted
05. Guts of the Gore Gods
06. Phoenix Cryptobiosis
07. Devotion for Putrefaction
08. Neverborn Monstrosity
09. Dismembered
10. Bio-Cadaver
11. Wandering Putrid Souls
|ADE (Peplum Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Supplicium le 14 mars chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Ave Dis Pater
02. Burnt Before Gods
03. Ad Bestias!
04. Let There Be Oblivion
05. Vinum
06. Patibula
07. Quartered By Chariots
08. Oderint Dum Metuant
09. From Fault To Disfigurement
10. Taedium Vivere
|EMBRACE BY DARK (Avant-garde Melodic Doom/Death, Bulgarie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Zone Unknown" extrait de son nouvel album Extrasensory paru en octobre via Wormholedeath.
|SCUMRIPPER (Black/Thrash/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album For a Few Fixes More (déjà disponible en CD et K7 sur Headsplit Records pour l'Amérique du Nord) aux formats CD et LP pour l'Europe le 21 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Am the Trash of Evil Men
2. Early Embittered Twilight
3. The Slime
4. For a Few Fixes More
5. Exhume the Body and Disturb the Peace
6. Crippling Void
7. I Cum Pain
8. Weather the Swarm
9. Knights of Summer
