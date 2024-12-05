»

(Lien direct) SCUMRIPPER (Black/Thrash/Death, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album For a Few Fixes More (déjà disponible en CD et K7 sur Headsplit Records pour l'Amérique du Nord) aux formats CD et LP pour l'Europe le 21 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. I Am the Trash of Evil Men

2. Early Embittered Twilight

3. The Slime

4. For a Few Fixes More

5. Exhume the Body and Disturb the Peace

6. Crippling Void

7. I Cum Pain

8. Weather the Swarm

9. Knights of Summer







<a href="https://scumripper.bandcamp.com/album/for-a-few-fixes-more">For A Few Fixes More de Scumripper</a>