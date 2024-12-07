»

(Lien direct) DRUPARIA (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sever The Roots" issu de son premier long-format The River Above prévu le 27 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :



1. Voiceless Regret

2. Under the Shade of Sand

3. Bereavement

4. Kintsugi

5. In Repose, Descend

6. Sever the Roots

7. The River Above

8. Of Firmament... And the Renewal

9. Bled For Comfort

10. When Cranes Return

11. The Violet Hour [The Civil Wars cover]



