chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
93 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Am I Not
 Am I Not - Climaxes and Vac... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Sparagmos (C)
Par lkea		   
Wayfarer
 Wayfarer - A Romance with V... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horsebastard
 Horsebastard - Horsebastard (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Monolithe
 Monolithe - Black Hole Dist... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ereb Altor
 Ereb Altor - Vargtimman (C)
Par Valken		   
Void Witch
 Void Witch - Horripilating ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Death Engine
 Death Engine - Ocean (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Witchthroat Serpent
 Witchthroat Serpent - Trove... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par Valken		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
The Old Dead Tree
 The Old Dead Tree - The Blo... (C)
Par Lestat		   
High Vis
 High Vis - Guided Tour (C)
Par Holmy		   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber - The ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sijjeel
 Sijjeel - Affiliation Of Ho... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Stenched
 Stenched - Purulence Gushin... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 7 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2024 Wolf Hex - Catharia - Necrodeath - Evig Natt - Fumes - Tyrmfar - Sinner Rage - Despised Cruelty - Triskelyon - Faded Remembrance - Aedes - Druparia - Monte Penumbra - Dimman - Void - Cosmophage
»
(Lien direct)
WOLF HEX (Blackened Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Profane Heresies chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Pashupati (The Lord of Beasts)
2. The Blade Never Lies
3. Echelons Of Decadence
4. Blacc Scucca Hund
5. XVII
6. Piss On Humanity's Grave
7. Vycyssitudes Of Vermyn
8. Crucible Of Mammon
9. Profane Heresies (Horned And Unholy)

»
(Lien direct)
CATHARIA (Black Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Unimaginable Dreams of Fate au format CD via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :

1. Der Tod Eines Gottes
2. Terminus Hierophant
3. Solemnly
4. Devouring Firmament
5. Tomb Throne
6. Elfen Tanzen
7. Slipping Into Eternity
8. Revocation of Life
9. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod Eines Gottes (Reprise)

»
(Lien direct)
NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son ultime album Arimortis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Storytellers of Lies
02. New God
03. Necrosadist
04. Arimortis
05. Near-Death Experience
06. Alien
07. No More Regrets
08. μετεμψύχωσις (Part two)
09. Hangover

»
(Lien direct)
EVIG NATT (Gothic/Doom/Death, Norvège) a dévoilé sur Wormholedeath un nouveau single intitulé "Sorrow My World". Celui-ci sera présent sur le prochain album Vaketimen à paraître courant 2025.

»
(Lien direct)
FUMES (Black Metal, Mexique) sortira son premier longue-durée Skeletal Wings Unleashed le 7 février chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Stellar Ascension Infernal
2. Kamazotz
3. Suppuration Tunnels
4. Dead Morning Star
5. Carrier of Venenifyer
6. Passage I
7. Hollow Teeth of Darkness
8. Passage II
9. Plaguestorms
10. Passage III

»
(Lien direct)
TYRMFAR (Melodic Black Metal, Suisse) a posté le morceau "Haunted by the Truth" tiré de son nouvel EP Symbiosis qui sort le 28 mars via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Pilgrimage of Oneness
2. Symphony of Pain
3. Haunted by the Truth
4. The Hubris of Humanity, Pt.1
5. The Reckoning, Pt.2

»
(Lien direct)
SINNER RAGE (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Powerstrike le 21 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Powerstrike
2. Silent Thunder
3. Highway Knights
4. Chained by Night
5. Fire's On
6. Angel of Combustion
7. Call of the Wind
8. Dangerous Attraction

»
(Lien direct)
DESPISED CRUELTY (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Twoje Miejsce" issu de son nouveau disque Niech Zdycha prévu le 18 décembre chez Talheim Records.

»
(Lien direct)
TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Endgame Euphoria" extrait de son nouvel opus Shattered Elysium paru en septembre dernier via Moribund Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FADED REMEMBRANCE (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Hongrie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Dying Age sur Bitume Prods. Tracklist :

1. Vanquished Dreams
2. Dying Age
3. We Are Here
4. Tragic Journey
5. Shroud of Mourn
6. The Colour of Innocence
7. Sublime in Agony
8. Hollowed Soul
9. A Silent Embrace

»
(Lien direct)
AEDES (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP auto-produit Odious Imprecation (2023) aux formats CD, vinyle et K7 le 31 janvier via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Heretical Rebirth [4:57]
2. Portraits Of Hell [4:11]
3. Merging Into Madness [8:37]
4. Cosmic Void Decay [7:32]

»
(Lien direct)
DRUPARIA (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sever The Roots" issu de son premier long-format The River Above prévu le 27 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Voiceless Regret
2. Under the Shade of Sand
3. Bereavement
4. Kintsugi
5. In Repose, Descend
6. Sever the Roots
7. The River Above
8. Of Firmament... And the Renewal
9. Bled For Comfort
10. When Cranes Return
11. The Violet Hour [The Civil Wars cover]

»
(Lien direct)
MONTE PENUMBRA (Doom/Avant-garde Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Austere Dawning le 13 décembre via NoEvDia. Tracklist :

1. Ab.gott
2. Void of Quietude
3. Lux Electa
4. Sub Forma de Animal
5. Murrain Unveiled
6. To Sleye No Beginning but an End
7. Stamen of Barrenness

»
(Lien direct)
DIMMAN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Acrimony" extrait de son nouvel album Consciousness à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Remission
2. The First Daylight
3. Cease the Vengeance
4. The Acrimony
5. Infinitum
6. Life Bereaved Him
7. Regretful
8. Amass Them
9. Consciousness

»
(Lien direct)
VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Fables From a Post-Truth Era" extrait de son dernier opus Jadjow paru en décembre 2023 chez Brucia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
COSMOPHAGE (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier EP Sidereal Malignancy le 31 janvier sur Blood Harvest Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (K7). Tracklist :

1. Arrival At Aphotic Depths [1:30]
2. Sidereal Malignancy [5:03]
3. Decaying Entropy [4:00]
4. Devourment Of The Ur-Plagued [3:21]
5. Precognition Into The Iris [1:34]
6. Inner Planes (Of Disfigured Entities) [6:02]
Thrasho Keyser
7 Décembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Am I Not
 Am I Not
Climaxes and Vacuity
2024 - Indépendant		   
Mourners Lament
 Mourners Lament
A Grey Farewell
2024 - Personal Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Monte Penumbra
 Monte Penumbra
Black / Death Metal Avant-gardiste - 2012 - Portugal		   
Necrodeath
 Necrodeath
Black Thrash Death Metal - 1985 - Italie		   
Mourners Lament
A Grey Farewell
Lire la chronique
Am I Not
Climaxes and Vacuity
Lire la chronique
Cavern Womb
Stages Of Infinity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morgue Breath
Plaga Sin Rostro
Lire la chronique
Monolithe
Black Hole District
Lire la chronique
Konkhra
Sad Plight of Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Reaping Death
Maggot Infested Coffin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Time Lurker
Emprise
Lire la chronique
Death Engine
Ocean
Lire la chronique
Funeral
Gospel Of Bones
Lire la chronique
Witchthroat Serpent
Trove of Oddities at the De...
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer / Morbific
Galvanizer / Morbific (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Horsebastard
Horsebastard
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Worship (Intolerant ...
Lire la chronique
The Old Dead Tree
The Blossom (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Feral
To Usurp The Thrones
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Fatalist
Lire la chronique
Void Witch
Horripilating Presence
Lire la chronique
Extortion Cellar
Lobotomizing Knell (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Décembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Mourning Dawn
The Foam of Despair
Lire la chronique
Sijjeel
Affiliation Of Horrid Conta...
Lire la chronique
The Gates Of Slumber
The Gates of Slumber
Lire la chronique
Planes Mistaken For Stars
Do You Still Love Me?
Lire la chronique
Rebel Souls
Leviathan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vananidr
In Silence Descent
Lire la chronique
Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
Lire la chronique
Sentient Horror
In Service Of The Dead
Lire la chronique
SaintSombre
Earth/Dust
Lire la chronique
七生報國
デモ 二 (Démo)
Lire la chronique