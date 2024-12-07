|
Les news du 7 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 7 Décembre 2024 Wolf Hex - Catharia - Necrodeath - Evig Natt - Fumes - Tyrmfar - Sinner Rage - Despised Cruelty - Triskelyon - Faded Remembrance - Aedes - Druparia - Monte Penumbra - Dimman - Void - Cosmophage
|»
|WOLF HEX (Blackened Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier full-length Profane Heresies chez Armageddon Label. Tracklist :
1. Pashupati (The Lord of Beasts)
2. The Blade Never Lies
3. Echelons Of Decadence
4. Blacc Scucca Hund
5. XVII
6. Piss On Humanity's Grave
7. Vycyssitudes Of Vermyn
8. Crucible Of Mammon
9. Profane Heresies (Horned And Unholy)
|
|»
|CATHARIA (Black Metal, USA) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Unimaginable Dreams of Fate au format CD via Extreme Metal Music. Tracklist :
1. Der Tod Eines Gottes
2. Terminus Hierophant
3. Solemnly
4. Devouring Firmament
5. Tomb Throne
6. Elfen Tanzen
7. Slipping Into Eternity
8. Revocation of Life
9. Screaming Cemetery
10. Unimaginable Dreams of Fate
11. Der Tod Eines Gottes (Reprise)
|
|»
|NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son ultime album Arimortis dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 janvier sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Storytellers of Lies
02. New God
03. Necrosadist
04. Arimortis
05. Near-Death Experience
06. Alien
07. No More Regrets
08. μετεμψύχωσις (Part two)
09. Hangover
|
|»
|EVIG NATT (Gothic/Doom/Death, Norvège) a dévoilé sur Wormholedeath un nouveau single intitulé "Sorrow My World". Celui-ci sera présent sur le prochain album Vaketimen à paraître courant 2025.
|
|»
|FUMES (Black Metal, Mexique) sortira son premier longue-durée Skeletal Wings Unleashed le 7 février chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Stellar Ascension Infernal
2. Kamazotz
3. Suppuration Tunnels
4. Dead Morning Star
5. Carrier of Venenifyer
6. Passage I
7. Hollow Teeth of Darkness
8. Passage II
9. Plaguestorms
10. Passage III
|
|»
|TYRMFAR (Melodic Black Metal, Suisse) a posté le morceau "Haunted by the Truth" tiré de son nouvel EP Symbiosis qui sort le 28 mars via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Pilgrimage of Oneness
2. Symphony of Pain
3. Haunted by the Truth
4. The Hubris of Humanity, Pt.1
5. The Reckoning, Pt.2
|
|»
|SINNER RAGE (Heavy Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Powerstrike le 21 février sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Powerstrike
2. Silent Thunder
3. Highway Knights
4. Chained by Night
5. Fire's On
6. Angel of Combustion
7. Call of the Wind
8. Dangerous Attraction
|
|»
|DESPISED CRUELTY (Black Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé le titre "Twoje Miejsce" issu de son nouveau disque Niech Zdycha prévu le 18 décembre chez Talheim Records.
|
|»
|TRISKELYON (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Endgame Euphoria" extrait de son nouvel opus Shattered Elysium paru en septembre dernier via Moribund Records.
|
|»
|Le one-man band FADED REMEMBRANCE (Atmospheric Doom/Death, Hongrie) vient de sortir son nouvel album Dying Age sur Bitume Prods. Tracklist :
1. Vanquished Dreams
2. Dying Age
3. We Are Here
4. Tragic Journey
5. Shroud of Mourn
6. The Colour of Innocence
7. Sublime in Agony
8. Hollowed Soul
9. A Silent Embrace
|
|»
|AEDES (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP auto-produit Odious Imprecation (2023) aux formats CD, vinyle et K7 le 31 janvier via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Heretical Rebirth [4:57]
2. Portraits Of Hell [4:11]
3. Merging Into Madness [8:37]
4. Cosmic Void Decay [7:32]
|
|»
|DRUPARIA (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sever The Roots" issu de son premier long-format The River Above prévu le 27 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Voiceless Regret
2. Under the Shade of Sand
3. Bereavement
4. Kintsugi
5. In Repose, Descend
6. Sever the Roots
7. The River Above
8. Of Firmament... And the Renewal
9. Bled For Comfort
10. When Cranes Return
11. The Violet Hour [The Civil Wars cover]
|
|»
|MONTE PENUMBRA (Doom/Avant-garde Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Austere Dawning le 13 décembre via NoEvDia. Tracklist :
1. Ab.gott
2. Void of Quietude
3. Lux Electa
4. Sub Forma de Animal
5. Murrain Unveiled
6. To Sleye No Beginning but an End
7. Stamen of Barrenness
|
|»
|DIMMAN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Acrimony" extrait de son nouvel album Consciousness à venir le 28 février sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Remission
2. The First Daylight
3. Cease the Vengeance
4. The Acrimony
5. Infinitum
6. Life Bereaved Him
7. Regretful
8. Amass Them
9. Consciousness
|
|»
|VOID (Avant-garde Black Metal, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Fables From a Post-Truth Era" extrait de son dernier opus Jadjow paru en décembre 2023 chez Brucia Records.
|
|»
|COSMOPHAGE (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier EP Sidereal Malignancy le 31 janvier sur Blood Harvest Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (K7). Tracklist :
1. Arrival At Aphotic Depths [1:30]
2. Sidereal Malignancy [5:03]
3. Decaying Entropy [4:00]
4. Devourment Of The Ur-Plagued [3:21]
5. Precognition Into The Iris [1:34]
6. Inner Planes (Of Disfigured Entities) [6:02]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Monte Penumbra
Black / Death Metal Avant-gardiste - 2012 - Portugal
|
|
|
|Necrodeath
Black Thrash Death Metal - 1985 - Italie
|
|
Par coreandcoupdate
Par lkea
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Valken
Par Lestat
Par lkea
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Valken
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Holmy
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par isotaupe
Par Lestat