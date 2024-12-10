chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
93 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Beherit
 Beherit - Drawing Down The... (C)
Par Valken		   
Tribulation
 Tribulation - Sub Rosa In Æ... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Am I Not
 Am I Not - Climaxes and Vac... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Sparagmos (C)
Par lkea		   
Wayfarer
 Wayfarer - A Romance with V... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Horsebastard
 Horsebastard - Horsebastard (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Monolithe
 Monolithe - Black Hole Dist... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Ereb Altor
 Ereb Altor - Vargtimman (C)
Par Valken		   
Void Witch
 Void Witch - Horripilating ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Planes Mistaken For Stars
 Planes Mistaken For Stars -... (C)
Par lkea		   
Alcest
 Alcest - Les chants de l'au... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Death Engine
 Death Engine - Ocean (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Witchthroat Serpent
 Witchthroat Serpent - Trove... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Havukruunu
 Havukruunu - Kelle surut soi (C)
Par Valken		   
Les news du 4 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 4 Décembre 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 10 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2024 Nachash - Armory - Putrid Defecation
»
(Lien direct)
NACHASH (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Eschaton Magicks le 31 janvier sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Stygian Nightmare
2. Sojourner of the Dark Passage
3. The Scythewielder
4. Eschaton Magicks
5. Death's Mordant Blaze
6. Empyrean Graves
7. Wherein the Devil Dwell

»
(Lien direct)
ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Black Star le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions ET Jawbreaker Records. Tracklist :

1. Black Star
2. Solar Winds

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRID DEFECATION (Brutal Slam Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Airborne Backdoor Evacuation" extrait de son premier long-format Tales from the Toilet à venir le 17 janvier via Stadin Rec. Tracklist :

1. Introduction to Constipation
2. Airborne Backdoor Evacuation
3. Whirlwind of Excrement
4. Unremitting Hematochezia
5. Tales from the Toilet
6. Impending Anal Leakage
7. Erfurt Latrine Disaster
Thrasho Keyser
10 Décembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Armory
 Armory
2012 - Suède		   
Agressor
Towards Beyond
Lire la chronique
Tribulation
Sub Rosa In Æternum
Lire la chronique
Bleedskin
Homicidal Therapy
Lire la chronique
Trhä
∫um'ad​∂​ejja cavvaj
Lire la chronique
Filii Nigrantium Infernalium
Pérfida Contracção do Aço
Lire la chronique
Inherits the Void
Scars of Yesteryears
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
Purge
Lire la chronique
Mourners Lament
A Grey Farewell
Lire la chronique
Am I Not
Climaxes and Vacuity
Lire la chronique
Cavern Womb
Stages Of Infinity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morgue Breath
Plaga Sin Rostro
Lire la chronique
Monolithe
Black Hole District
Lire la chronique
Konkhra
Sad Plight of Lucifer
Lire la chronique
Reaping Death
Maggot Infested Coffin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Time Lurker
Emprise
Lire la chronique
Death Engine
Ocean
Lire la chronique
Funeral
Gospel Of Bones
Lire la chronique
Witchthroat Serpent
Trove of Oddities at the De...
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer / Morbific
Galvanizer / Morbific (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Horsebastard
Horsebastard
Lire la chronique
Septage
Septic Worship (Intolerant ...
Lire la chronique
The Old Dead Tree
The Blossom (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Feral
To Usurp The Thrones
Lire la chronique
Deinonychus
Fatalist
Lire la chronique
Void Witch
Horripilating Presence
Lire la chronique
Extortion Cellar
Lobotomizing Knell (EP)
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Décembre 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Mourning Dawn
The Foam of Despair
Lire la chronique
Sijjeel
Affiliation Of Horrid Conta...
Lire la chronique
The Gates Of Slumber
The Gates of Slumber
Lire la chronique