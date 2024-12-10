Les news du 10 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 10 Décembre 2024 Nachash - Armory - Putrid Defecation
|NACHASH (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Eschaton Magicks le 31 janvier sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Stygian Nightmare
2. Sojourner of the Dark Passage
3. The Scythewielder
4. Eschaton Magicks
5. Death's Mordant Blaze
6. Empyrean Graves
7. Wherein the Devil Dwell
|ARMORY (Speed Metal, Suède) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Black Star le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions ET Jawbreaker Records. Tracklist :
1. Black Star
2. Solar Winds
|PUTRID DEFECATION (Brutal Slam Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Airborne Backdoor Evacuation" extrait de son premier long-format Tales from the Toilet à venir le 17 janvier via Stadin Rec. Tracklist :
1. Introduction to Constipation
2. Airborne Backdoor Evacuation
3. Whirlwind of Excrement
4. Unremitting Hematochezia
5. Tales from the Toilet
6. Impending Anal Leakage
7. Erfurt Latrine Disaster
