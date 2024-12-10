»

(Lien direct) PUTRID DEFECATION (Brutal Slam Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Airborne Backdoor Evacuation" extrait de son premier long-format Tales from the Toilet à venir le 17 janvier via Stadin Rec. Tracklist :



1. Introduction to Constipation

2. Airborne Backdoor Evacuation

3. Whirlwind of Excrement

4. Unremitting Hematochezia

5. Tales from the Toilet

6. Impending Anal Leakage

7. Erfurt Latrine Disaster



