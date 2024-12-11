»

LURING (Atmospheric Blac Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God

2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams

3. Born With the Devil's Marking

4. Black Death Elixir

5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos

6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command

7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars

8. Burial Opus



