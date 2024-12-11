Les news du 11 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 11 Décembre 2024 Imperishable - Urfeind - Retador - Runopatia - Ter Ziele - Luring - Matalobos - Re-Armed - A Dead Poem
|IMPERISHABLE (Death Metall, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Swallowing The Death qui sortira le 11 avril prochain via Hammerheart Records. Il se découvre ici :
1. Bells
2. Blood To Bleed
3. Where No One Survives
4. Riding Demons
5. The Remembering
6. Cenotaph Of Dreams
7. Out Of The Night
8. The Erosion Of Sanity
9. Swallowing The World
|URFEIND (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté à cette adresse le titre "Weaving the Abyss" issu de son prochain album Dauþalaikaz prévu le 10 janvier via Nine to Zero Productions. Tracklist :
1. Thorns of Madness
2. The Fallen
3. Serpent’s Flight
4. Weaving the Abyss
5. Hymn of Corruption
6. Nine to Zero
7. Void
8. Anthem of Decay
9. Inner Rampage
|RETADOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lux Ferre" extrait de son nouveau disque Earëndel à venir le 21 janvier sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Earëndel
2. Somos Eternos
3. La Sombra de tu Existir
4. Redes
5. Lux Ferre
6. Asesino
7. Profanado
8. Terror en la Noche
9. Abismo 52 (outro)
|RUNOPATIA (Avant-garde Black Metal, Pologne) propose son nouvel EP Archaista en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 décembre chez TDM Archivist. Tracklist :
01. Świat Przejrzy
02. Serce Krwawe
03. Za Późno
|TER ZIELE (Blackened Sludge/Post-Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Embodiment of Death le 28 février via Tartarus Records. Tracklist :
1. As Long As I Breathe
2. The Separation Of Body And Soul 07:30 vidéo
3. Of Noumenon Reality
4. This Mortal Coil
5. As Long As I Breathe, I Am To Suffer
|LURING (Atmospheric Blac Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Malevolent Lycanthropic Heresy en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 décembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ravaged By the Teeth of a Feral God
2. Chalice of Splintered Dreams
3. Born With the Devil's Marking
4. Black Death Elixir
5. The Odious Gaze of Chronos
6. We Come From the Shadows at His Command
7. Dying Wolf Beneath the Stars
8. Burial Opus
|MATALOBOS (Melodic Doom/Death, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album Phantasmagoria: Hexed Lands le 21 février chez Concreto Records. Tracklist :
Panoramica
This Mortal Music
Purgatory Blessing
Below the Dam
Hatred of Kin
Hasta el Viento Tiene Miedo
Where Witches Gather
The Alley
Carmen, Buried Alive
House of Laments
|RE-ARMED (Symphonic Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir via Inverse Records un nouveau single intitulé "Sky Falls Down".
|A DEAD POEM (Doom/Black/Gothic, Brésil) offre son premier long-format Abstract Existence en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 13 décembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In Forgotten Dimensions
2. Abstract Existence
3. Before The Rising Sun
4. Dressed In Black
5. Obedience
6. Prayers To The Void
7. Silent Tears Fall
