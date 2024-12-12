|
Les news du 12 Décembre 2024
|WULDORGAST (Black Metal, USA) a posté son premier longue-durée Cold Light en streaming complet. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
01. Obscured in Shadows [7:06]
02. Natural Life is Eternal Battle [3:47]
03. Cold Light of Reason [4:47]
04. Labyrinth of Control [6:02]
05. Cipher to Eternity [4:48]
06. Dawn of the Black Sun [5:33]
|»
|LORD SIN (Doom/Stoner, Portugal) propose en écoute sur ce lien son nouveau disque Confessions. Sortie demain sur Larvae Records. Tracklist :
1. Spectres
2. The Presence
3. Living Sin
4. Negligent
5. Guilt
6. Regret
|»
|LIQUID FLESH (Death Metal, Grenoble) sort demain son EP anniversaire Vestiges Abrutissants en auto-production mais vous pouvez déjà le découvrir à cette adresse. Tracklist :
I. Tenafly Viper
II. Police Python 666
III. Torture
IV. Soupe Humaine
V. L'Oeil du Maître (Entombed Cover)
|»
|CANNIBAL ACCIDENT (Death/Grind, Finlande) a mis en ligne deux nouveaux morceaux, "Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla" et "Darken the Attic" issus de son nouvel opus Disgust à venir le 28 février chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Explicit Everything
2. Toleraped
3. Darkest Auer
4. When Only Fans Blow On Empty Stage 5. Flesh Fabricant
6. Darken The Attic
7. Itseinhon Kusisella Alttarilla (feat. Nikki 666)
8. Mouthbreathing Bottomfeeder
9. In The Meat Of The Night
10. EU-rope Around Your Neck
11. Kemperverse (Kemper Trilogy part 3: Mama's Boy)
12. Wife Eater (Woman's Best Friend)
13. R.I.C.H. (Relying In Capital Heresy)
14. Viimene Fiitti (feat. Ulti-Make)
15. Omniworld
16. Inhumanely Precipitated Biodegradation
17. No One Loves You Anymore
18. I Want To Pay More Taxes
19. Insult / Result
20. Scorched Meat Tactics
|»
|AUGUST MOON (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son premier long-format Something Eldritch and Macabre en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In The Gallery Of All Things Macabre
2. Exitus
3. As Cataclysms Swept Across The Cities
4. Journey To Other-Worldly Realms And Beyond
5. Summoning Of The Feathered Serpent
6. Constellations Dislodged From The Night Sky
7. Oannes - He Who Emerged From The Sea
8. Something Eldritch Up In The Heavens Soon To Reak Havoc Upon The Earth
9. The Vulture Stone (Pillar 43 To Commemorate The Apocalypse
|»
|ASENHEIM (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Wolkenbrecher sur Dominance of Darkness Records. Tracklist :
1. Einklang - Blut und Eisen
2. Der Harnischmacher
3. Im Zwielicht (Der Mantel der Dämmerung)
4. Mein Königreich
5. Ein letzter Gruß
6. Zu den Waffen
7. An der Tafel der Toten
8. Wolkenbrecher
9. Die kalte Festung
10. Himmelfahrtskommando
11. Räuberlied
|»
|FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) vient de signer sur le label américain M-Theory Audio pour la sortie le 4 avril 2025 de son nouvel album intitulé The Great Filters. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Seed Of Singularity" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Void Above
02. The Great Filter
03. Causality's Grip
04. The Seed Of Singularity
05. The Equation Of Abundance
06. Specific Obsolescence
07. Dissecting The Real
08. Concealed
09. A New Cycle
|»
|Intitulé Age Of Manipulation, le deuxième album de FRACTURED INSANITY (Brutal Death Metal, Belgique) sortira le 18 février sur Xtreem Music. Après "Exaltation Of A Fallen Glory", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Exaltation Of A Fallen Glory (YouTube)
02. Divide And Conquer
03. The Hangman's Lair
04. Age Of Manipulation
05. Bezoar
06. Fear; The Ultimate Weapon
07. Divine Honour
08. Slumber In The Deep
09. Psy-K.O.
10. We All Die In The End
|»
|SATANIC WARMASTER (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album. Celui-ci a pour titre Exultation Of Cruelty et est d'ores et déjà disponible via Werewolf Records.
WEREWOLF RECORDS a écrit : New album, completely performed and recorded/mixed by Werwolf, created in total isolation between 2021 and 2024. Exultation of Cruelty brings forth a wintry breath reminding of the rising Black Metal underground of the early 2000s, and the original barbaric strength of Satanic Warmaster when "Finnish Black Metal" bullshit of today didn't exist.
Compact disk comes with a bonus disk featuring alternative versions of the album tracks with Cryptic Winter (Judas Iscariot etc.) on drums along with unreleased material.
