»

(Lien direct) SATANIC WARMASTER (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel album. Celui-ci a pour titre Exultation Of Cruelty et est d'ores et déjà disponible via Werewolf Records.



WEREWOLF RECORDS a écrit : New album, completely performed and recorded/mixed by Werwolf, created in total isolation between 2021 and 2024. Exultation of Cruelty brings forth a wintry breath reminding of the rising Black Metal underground of the early 2000s, and the original barbaric strength of Satanic Warmaster when "Finnish Black Metal" bullshit of today didn't exist.



Compact disk comes with a bonus disk featuring alternative versions of the album tracks with Cryptic Winter (Judas Iscariot etc.) on drums along with unreleased material.