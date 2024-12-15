»

(Lien direct) ACROSS THE SWARM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Invisible Threads le 21 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01 - Intravenous​

​02 - Vertebrae

03 - Every Day Is Like A Stab In The Chest

04 - Nothing Left

05 - Red Waters

06 - Scava Veloce

07 - Dry Eyes

08 - Liquefy

09 - Until You Bleed

10 - Invisible Threads



