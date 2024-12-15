PREDATOR (Heavy/Speed, USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 18 mars de son opus comeback Unsafe Space. Tracklist :
01. Saviors
02. Raping the Population
03. N.L.M.
04. The Fascism Variant
05. Winter Wars
06. Sons of Liberty
07. A New Civil War
08. California Dreaming
09. Plague of the Deceivers
10. Violent Objection
11. Saboteur
12. The Crow Upon the Cross
PEACEMAKER (Deathcore/Beatdown, Pologne) a sorti fin octobre son nouvel album Internal Revolution sur SpookRecords. Tracklist :
1.(We come) from nowhere 03:06
2.Stay human (feat. Brasi from Bloodstained) 03:59
3.Infected Mind 02:47 vidéo
4.Today is the day 03:48
5.Internal revolution 02:00
6.Hate crosses borders 04:56
7.The rat race has started 01:59
8. 99 thousand of lies 02:57
9. Words of my life 02:43
