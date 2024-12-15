chargement...

Les news du 15 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 15 Décembre 2024 Dreaming Death - Across the Swarm - Predator - Perdition's Mire - Marrowomb - Peacemaker
»
(Lien direct)
DREAMING DEATH (Death/Thrash avec deux membres de Beyond Mortal Dreams, Australie) sortra son premier EP Sinister Minister le 20 décembre chez Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

1. With The Blessing Of The Dead
2. Corpse Flayer
3. The Coin And The Rune
4. Necrospell
5. Sinister Minister

»
(Lien direct)
ACROSS THE SWARM (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Invisible Threads le 21 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01 - Intravenous​
​02 - Vertebrae
03 - Every Day Is Like A Stab In The Chest
04 - Nothing Left
05 - Red Waters
06 - Scava Veloce
07 - Dry Eyes
08 - Liquefy
09 - Until You Bleed
10 - Invisible Threads

»
(Lien direct)
PREDATOR (Heavy/Speed, USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 18 mars de son opus comeback Unsafe Space. Tracklist :

01. Saviors
02. Raping the Population
03. N.L.M.
04. The Fascism Variant
05. Winter Wars
06. Sons of Liberty
07. A New Civil War
08. California Dreaming
09. Plague of the Deceivers
10. Violent Objection
11. Saboteur
12. The Crow Upon the Cross

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION'S MIRE (Black/Death, Danemark) a sorti vendredi via Headkick Music son nouvel EP Into a Dark Heartland. Tracklist :

1. Pale Light And Settling Dust [4:10]
2. Embers [3:59]
3. Light Torn Asunder [5:36]
4. Abomination's Boundless Rage [1:59]
5. Nothing Is, Nothing Becomes [5:27]
6. Into A Dark Heartland [4:45]

»
(Lien direct)
MARROWOMB (Blackened Death Metal avec Kévin Paradis à la batterie, USA) sortira son premier long-format Phisenomie le 21 février en auto-production. Tracklist :

1) Phantasia Kataleptike
2) Sickness Unto Life
3) Vicarious Visage
4) Inner Ring
5) Black Gossamer
6) Veil of Cold
7) The Mirror
8) Despairloom

»
(Lien direct)
PEACEMAKER (Deathcore/Beatdown, Pologne) a sorti fin octobre son nouvel album Internal Revolution sur SpookRecords. Tracklist :

1.(We come) from nowhere 03:06
2.Stay human (feat. Brasi from Bloodstained) 03:59
3.Infected Mind 02:47 vidéo
4.Today is the day 03:48
5.Internal revolution 02:00
6.Hate crosses borders 04:56
7.The rat race has started 01:59
8. 99 thousand of lies 02:57
9. Words of my life 02:43
Thrasho Keyser
15 Décembre 2024

