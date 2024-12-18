»

(Lien direct) BLAZEMTH (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son prochain album Gehenna le 23 décembre 2024 via le label Negra Nit Distro. Tracklist :



1. Enok

2. To the Valley

3. Thy Hell

4. We All Die Guilty

5. Into the Crypt of Yggdrasyl

6. I Am Fire, I Am Death

7. Incantation

8. The Graven

9. Nifelheim



