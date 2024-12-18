chargement...

Les news du 18 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 18 Décembre 2024 Pandemic - Voidwards - Hexenbrett - Putred - This Gift Is A Curse - Dysangelium - Blazemth - Einsamkeit - Masticated Whores
»
(Lien direct)
PANDEMIC (Thrash Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler son nouveau disque Phantoms en intégralité. Sortie vendredi 20 décembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Phantoms
2. Greatest of Sinners
3. Under Gypsy's Spell
4. Bane Of Brook Hall (feat. Mayheer of Pursuer)
5. Santa Muerte
6. The Last Road
7. Thralls of the Crescent
8. ...the Horde

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDWARDS (Funeral Doom/Drone, Russie) propose sur ce lien l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Bagulnik prévu le 27 décembre sur Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

01. Bagulnik 1
02. Bagulnik 2

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) offre à cette adresse son nouvel opus Dritte Beschw​ö​rung: Dem Teufel eine Tochter en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Um Mitternacht
2. Dem Teufel eine Tochter
3. Marisa
4. Imhotep
5. Wozu die Angst
6. La Plese De La Nuit
7. Leder im Nachtverkehr
8. Denn der Tod lächelt nicht
9. Sette Gocce Rosse Su Velluto Verde

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRED (Death Metal, Roumanie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Era Morbiditații" extrait de son nouvel album Megalit al Putrefacției à venir le 20 janvier via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Obidă (intro)
2. Dominare Malefică
3. Aură Macabră
4. Spectre Torturate
5. Necromanție
6. Megalit al Putrefacției
7. Părăsit în Purgatoriu
8. Inscripții Antice
9. Era Morbidității
10. Critical Madness [Autopsy cover]

»
(Lien direct)
THIS GIFT IS A CURSE ((Post) Hardcore / Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé Heir qui sortira le 7 mars via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :

1. Kingdom
2. No Sun, Nor Moon
3. Void Bringer
4. Death Maker
5. Passing
6. Seers Of No Light
7. Cosmic Voice
8. Vow Sayer
9. Old Space
10. Ascension

»
(Lien direct)
DYSANGELIUM (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Exxekratus le 12 février 2025 sur W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Of The Burning Throne (Manifest I)
2. Trachea
3. Whispering Knives (Manifest II)
4. Delirious Transcendence

»
(Lien direct)
BLAZEMTH (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son prochain album Gehenna le 23 décembre 2024 via le label Negra Nit Distro. Tracklist :

1. Enok
2. To the Valley
3. Thy Hell
4. We All Die Guilty
5. Into the Crypt of Yggdrasyl
6. I Am Fire, I Am Death
7. Incantation
8. The Graven
9. Nifelheim

»
(Lien direct)
EINSAMKEIT (Black Metal/Ambient, Costa Rica) a mis en ligne son EP The Sacred Quiet Farewell sorti en autoproduction. Tracklist :


1. Echoes of the Sacred Forest
2. Valley of Quiet Despair

»
(Lien direct)
MASTICATED WHORES (Slam/Brutal Death, USA) a sorti un EP intitulé A Holiday Holocaust en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. Grandma Got Ran over by a Rapedeer
2. Here Cums Santa (Creampied for Christmas)
3. Dumb Sluts Roasting on an Open Fire
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + Lestat
18 Décembre 2024

