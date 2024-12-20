chargement...

Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par lkea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Sightless Pit
 Sightless Pit - Lockstep Bl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abramelin
 Abramelin - Sins Of The Father (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Forces Of N... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bleedskin
 Bleedskin - Homicidal Therapy (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Chelsea Grin + Despised Icon + Dying Fetus + Vitriol
 Chelsea Grin + Despised Ico... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sorgelig
 Sorgelig - Φθορά (Fthorá)... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cosmic Putrefaction
 Cosmic Putrefaction - Emera... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nile
 Nile - The Underworld Await... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dunkell Reiter
 Dunkell Reiter - Thrash Nev... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Groin
 Groin - Paid in Flesh (C)
Par AxGxB		   

ISTAPP (Black Metal mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Sól Tér Sortna qui sortira le 6 mars via Trollzorn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Under Jökelisen
2. Nifelheim
3. Grýla
4. Storm Av Is
5. Frostdraken
6. Sól Tér Sortna
7. Ragnarök
8. Istronens Furste
9. Kallbrand
10. Vinterkrig

DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un trailer de son nouvel album intitulé Ascension prévu pour le 11 avril via Crimson Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Ascension
2. Light Up Your Sky
3. Dying Light
4. Crimson Portrait
5. Children Of Thee Sun
6. Final Fiction
7. Silver Shades
8. Hollow Intent
9. Everdark
10. The Wolf Within
11. In Thorns

THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Kadath prévu pour le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Under The Sign Of Koth" se découvre ci-dessous :
