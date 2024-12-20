Les news du 20 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 20 Décembre 2024 Istapp - Destinity - The Great Old Ones
|»
|ISTAPP (Black Metal mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Sól Tér Sortna qui sortira le 6 mars via Trollzorn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Under Jökelisen
2. Nifelheim
3. Grýla
4. Storm Av Is
5. Frostdraken
6. Sól Tér Sortna
7. Ragnarök
8. Istronens Furste
9. Kallbrand
10. Vinterkrig
|
|»
|DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un trailer de son nouvel album intitulé Ascension prévu pour le 11 avril via Crimson Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Ascension
2. Light Up Your Sky
3. Dying Light
4. Crimson Portrait
5. Children Of Thee Sun
6. Final Fiction
7. Silver Shades
8. Hollow Intent
9. Everdark
10. The Wolf Within
11. In Thorns
|
|»
|THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Kadath prévu pour le 24 janvier via Season Of Mist. "Under The Sign Of Koth" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
