(Lien direct) DESTINITY (Thrash/Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un trailer de son nouvel album intitulé Ascension prévu pour le 11 avril via Crimson Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Ascension

2. Light Up Your Sky

3. Dying Light

4. Crimson Portrait

5. Children Of Thee Sun

6. Final Fiction

7. Silver Shades

8. Hollow Intent

9. Everdark

10. The Wolf Within

11. In Thorns



