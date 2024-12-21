»

(Lien direct) IMPURITY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format The Eternal Sleep le 7 mars sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



01. Denial of Calirity

02. Tribute to Creation

03. Ancient Remains

04. Life of Horrors

05. Lament to the Lost One

06. Pilgrimage to Utumno

07. Rectifying Pieces

08. Mourningside

09. The Eternal Sleep

10. Hymn of An Afterlife



