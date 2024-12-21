Les news du 21 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 21 Décembre 2024 Axetasy - Pandemia - Celestial Scourge - Genocide Kommando - Crimson Storm - Dreadmask - Häxkapell - Impurity - Ckraft
|»
|AXETASY (Blackened Heavy/Speed, Allemagne) propose en écoute le morceau "Axetasy (of Murder)" extrait de son premier long-format Withering Tides qui sort le 24 janvier sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Int(r)o the Void
2. Withering Tides of Space
3. Fatal Maze
4. Slicing Dreams
5. Beyond all Order
6. Voidcrawler
7. Deadly Witch
8. Axetasy (of Murder)
9. Nebulous Nightmares
|
|»
|PANDEMIA (Death Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "A Sea to Breathe in". Le nouvel album Darkened Devotion paraîtra en mai 2025 chez Hammerheart Records.
|
|»
|CELESTIAL SCOURGE (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Vessels" qui figure sur son premier full-length Observers of The Inevitable dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 février via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. The Advent of Deities
2. Vessels
3. Exterminated
4. Wandering Waste of Oxygen
5. Insectoid Evisceration
6. The Optic Chiasm
7. Assembling Deformities
8. Ancient Forms
|
|»
|GENOCIDE KOMMANDO (Black Metal, Avignon) offre son nouveau disque Third World War en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. 666 – Mark of the Black Beast [1:01]
2. Obliteration [2:41]
3. Raped Destiny [4:07]
4. Battle for Eradication [3:59]
5. Impious Venom [4:33]
6. Mankind-Self-Destruction [5:00]
7. Burn the Cenotaph [5:31]
8. Drowning in Acid Poison [4:46]
9. Abyssic Warfare [4:50]
10. Fallen Angel Rape [3:53]
|
|»
|CRIMSON STORM (Heavy/Power/Speed, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Abuse of Power" issu de son premier longue-durée Livin' On the Bad Side prévu le 14 janvier chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Night of the Tyrant
2. Ragin’ Eyes of Darkness
3. Outrageous
4. Abuse of Power
5. Nightmare Deceiver
6. Speed Hammerin’ Metal
7. Harakiri Rendez - Vous
8. Headfükker
9. Seven Days of Mayhem
|
|»
|DREADMASK (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Jester’s Grin" tiré de son nouvel EP Thy Prime Dread paru en novembre en autoproduction.
|
|»
|Le one-man band HÄXKAPELL (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Metamorfos" extrait de son nouvel opus Om jordens blod och urgravens grepp à venir le 10 janvier via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1 – Satans rötter (‘Satan's roots’)
2 – Metamorfos (‘Metamorphosis’)
3 – Urgravens grepp är hårt och kallt (‘The grip of the grave is hard and cold’)
4 – Hem (‘Home’)
5 – Vindar från förr (‘Winds from the past’)
6 – Den sanna modern talar (‘The true mother speaks’)
|
|»
|IMPURITY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son premier long-format The Eternal Sleep le 7 mars sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
01. Denial of Calirity
02. Tribute to Creation
03. Ancient Remains
04. Life of Horrors
05. Lament to the Lost One
06. Pilgrimage to Utumno
07. Rectifying Pieces
08. Mourningside
09. The Eternal Sleep
10. Hymn of An Afterlife
|
|»
|CKRAFT (Jazz Metal, Paris) sortira son nouvel album Uncommon grounds le 17 janvier. Pour fêter ça, le groupe sera en concert le 24 février au Backstage by the Mill à Paris.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par KHÂ-O
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash
Par DeathDeath
Par lkea
Par DeathDeath
Par DeathDeath
Par gulo gulo
Par Ander
Par Keyser
Par Pokemonslaug...
Par Pokemonslaug...
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par gulo gulo
Par Sosthène
Par xworthlessx
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser