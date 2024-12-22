Les news du 22 Décembre 2024
Les news du 22 Décembre 2024
|CELESTIAL DEATH (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son single "Anti-Preacher" sorti via Terminus Hate City. Il se découvre ici :
|HARVEST (Death Doom Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le single "Born Alone" extrait de son premier album autoproduit For the Souls we have Lost à paraître en janvier 2025.
|
|FICTUS LEGATUM (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé son premier EP autoproduit Sardonic Parable. Tracklist :
1. Athamé
2. Hegemon
3. Apollyon
4. Ugolino
5. Godot
6. Antenora
