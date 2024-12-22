chargement...

Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par lkea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Sightless Pit
 Sightless Pit - Lockstep Bl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abramelin
 Abramelin - Sins Of The Father (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Forces Of N... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bleedskin
 Bleedskin - Homicidal Therapy (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Chelsea Grin + Despised Icon + Dying Fetus + Vitriol
 Chelsea Grin + Despised Ico... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sorgelig
 Sorgelig - Φθορά (Fthorá)... (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
Cosmic Putrefaction
 Cosmic Putrefaction - Emera... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Nile
 Nile - The Underworld Await... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 22 Décembre 2024 CELESTIAL DEATH - Harvest - Fictus Legatum
CELESTIAL DEATH (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne son single "Anti-Preacher" sorti via Terminus Hate City. Il se découvre ici :

HARVEST (Death Doom Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le single "Born Alone" extrait de son premier album autoproduit For the Souls we have Lost à paraître en janvier 2025.

FICTUS LEGATUM (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé son premier EP autoproduit Sardonic Parable. Tracklist :

1. Athamé
2. Hegemon
3. Apollyon
4. Ugolino
5. Godot
6. Antenora

Thrasho Lestat
22 Décembre 2024

Terminal Violence
 Terminal Violence
Moshocalypse
2024 - Indépendant		   
Arkona
 Arkona
Stella Pandora
2024 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
Tar Pond
 Tar Pond
Petrol
2023 - Prophecy Productions		   

Tar Pond
Petrol
Arkona
Stella Pandora
Terminal Violence
Moshocalypse
The Old Dead Tree
Second Thoughts
Satanic Warmaster
Exultation Of Cruelty
Mass Disorder
Hupokrisis (EP)
Aufnorden
America Septentrionalis
Xenotheory
Blissful Death
Vspolokh
Мрьтвоземъ
Paysage D'Hiver
Die Berge
Amyl And The Sniffers
Cartoon Darkness
Galibot
Euch'mau noir (EP)
Oozing Wound
We Cater To Cowards
Abhorration
Demonolatry
Moral Putrefaction
Moral Putrefaction
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Nature's Cadence
Nahtrunar
Hrima
Noxis
Violence Inherent In The Sy...
Final Shodown
G.O.D. (EP)
Battle In the Nord Fest 2
Lifeless Dark
Forces Of Nature's Transfor...
Abramelin
Sins Of The Father
Sightless Pit
Lockstep Bloodwar
La photo mystère du 16 Décembre 2024
Angantyr
Indsigt
Aabode
Neo​-​Age
Chelsea Grin + Despised Icon + Dying Fetus + Vitriol
Bloody Violence
Divine Vermifuge
Cosmic Putrefaction
Emerald Fires Atop The Fare...
Beeron
Back for Wine
