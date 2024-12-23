»

(Lien direct) CIRCLES OV HELL (Black death Symphonique, Nantes) a sorti vendredi dernier son deuxième album, Thus Began The Descent, via L'Ordalie Noire. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.



Tracklist :



1. Thus Began the Descent

2. Minos

3. The Infernal Hurricane

4. Francesca

5. Cerberus

6. Ciacco

7. The Resurrection of the Damned

8. Plutus

9. Avarice and Prodigality

10. The Muddy Marsh of Styx





