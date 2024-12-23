Les news du 23 Décembre 2024
Les news du 23 Décembre 2024 Circles Ov Hell - Toughness - Contemplation - Goatlord Corp. - Lloth - Dreaming Death - The Harbinger - Cmpt
|CIRCLES OV HELL (Black death Symphonique, Nantes) a sorti vendredi dernier son deuxième album, Thus Began The Descent, via L'Ordalie Noire. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
1. Thus Began the Descent
2. Minos
3. The Infernal Hurricane
4. Francesca
5. Cerberus
6. Ciacco
7. The Resurrection of the Damned
8. Plutus
9. Avarice and Prodigality
10. The Muddy Marsh of Styx
|Intitulé Black Respite Of Oblivion, le nouvel album de TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira courant février sur Godz Ov War Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Profanity..." à découvrir ci-dessous :
|À l'occasion du solstice d'hiver, le one-man band CONTEMPLATION (Atmospheric Doom/Death, France) invite à écouter le morceau-titre de son prochain disque Au bord du précipice qui sortira le 20 mars 2025 en autoproduction. Tracklist :
1. What Once Was
2. Endless Mental Slavery
3. Au bord du précipice
4. Le recours aux montagnes
5. Réminiscence Ancestrale
6. Overdose de pilules rouges
7. Dust to Dust
8. Eternal Sleep
|GOATLORD CORP. (Black Metal avec deux membres de Seth et un ex-Merrimack, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "New World Preacher (9mm of Philosophy)" extrait de son premier long-format Temple of Serpent Whores à venir le 19 janvier via
Nomad Snakepit Productions. Tracklist :
1- Slave Disciplin
2- Temple of Serpent Whores
3- Iron Fire Cum
4- Strangulation Squad
5- AR-15 Romance
6- Glockdown
7- Worldwide Civil War
8- New World Preacher (9mm of Philosophy)
|LLOTH (Melodic Black/Death, Grèce) a signé sur Theogonia Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année prochaine de son nouvel opus baptisé Archees Legeones (Ancient Legions).
|DREAMING DEATH (Death/Thrash avec deux membres de Beyond Mortal Dreams, Australie) vient de sortir son premier EP Sinister Minister sur Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :
With The Blessing Of The Dead
Corpse Flayer
The Coin And The Rune
Necrospell
Sinister Minister
|THE HARBINGER (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sleepless" issu de son nouvel EP Gates of Hell prévu courant 2025 chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Sleepless
02. Fading Lines
03. Bleak Salvation
04. Hollow
05. Glass Walls
|CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) offre son nouvel album Na utrini en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
