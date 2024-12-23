chargement...

Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par lkea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Sightless Pit
 Sightless Pit - Lockstep Bl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abramelin
 Abramelin - Sins Of The Father (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Forces Of N... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bleedskin
 Bleedskin - Homicidal Therapy (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Chelsea Grin + Despised Icon + Dying Fetus + Vitriol
 Chelsea Grin + Despised Ico... (R)
Les news du 23 Décembre 2024

News
Circles Ov Hell - Toughness - Contemplation - Goatlord Corp. - Lloth - Dreaming Death - The Harbinger - Cmpt
»
(Lien direct)
CIRCLES OV HELL (Black death Symphonique, Nantes) a sorti vendredi dernier son deuxième album, Thus Began The Descent, via L'Ordalie Noire. Il s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous.

Tracklist :

1. Thus Began the Descent
2. Minos
3. The Infernal Hurricane
4. Francesca
5. Cerberus
6. Ciacco
7. The Resurrection of the Damned
8. Plutus
9. Avarice and Prodigality
10. The Muddy Marsh of Styx



»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Black Respite Of Oblivion, le nouvel album de TOUGHNESS (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira courant février sur Godz Ov War Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Profanity..." à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
À l'occasion du solstice d'hiver, le one-man band CONTEMPLATION (Atmospheric Doom/Death, France) invite à écouter le morceau-titre de son prochain disque Au bord du pr​é​cipice qui sortira le 20 mars 2025 en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. What Once Was
2. Endless Mental Slavery
3. Au bord du précipice
4. Le recours aux montagnes
5. Réminiscence Ancestrale
6. Overdose de pilules rouges
7. Dust to Dust
8. Eternal Sleep

»
(Lien direct)
GOATLORD CORP. (Black Metal avec deux membres de Seth et un ex-Merrimack, France) a mis en ligne le morceau "New World Preacher (9mm of Philosophy)" extrait de son premier long-format Temple of Serpent Whores à venir le 19 janvier via
Nomad Snakepit Productions. Tracklist :

1- Slave Disciplin
2- Temple of Serpent Whores
3- Iron Fire Cum
4- Strangulation Squad
5- AR-15 Romance
6- Glockdown
7- Worldwide Civil War
8- New World Preacher (9mm of Philosophy)

»
(Lien direct)
LLOTH (Melodic Black/Death, Grèce) a signé sur Theogonia Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année prochaine de son nouvel opus baptisé Archees Legeones (Ancient Legions).

»
(Lien direct)
DREAMING DEATH (Death/Thrash avec deux membres de Beyond Mortal Dreams, Australie) vient de sortir son premier EP Sinister Minister sur Lavadome Productions. Tracklist :

With The Blessing Of The Dead
Corpse Flayer
The Coin And The Rune
Necrospell
Sinister Minister

»
(Lien direct)
THE HARBINGER (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sleepless" issu de son nouvel EP Gates of Hell prévu courant 2025 chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Sleepless
02. Fading Lines
03. Bleak Salvation
04. Hollow
05. Glass Walls

»
(Lien direct)
CMPT (Black Metal, Serbie) offre son nouvel album Na utrini en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 27 décembre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Na utrini [9:30]
2. Oppidum Panuka [4:57]
3. Mesečina [5:37]
4. Campus de Maxond [1:59]
5. Crna voda [3:47]
6. U raljama košave [5:35]
7. Kao srp u noći [9:26]
8. Δ ΙΣΤΡΟΥ [7:27]
