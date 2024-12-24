CHEMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Violence Prevails qui sortira le 28 février via Listenable Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Do As I Say, Not As I Do
2. Red Giant
3. Systemic Decay
4. Parasite
5. Violence Prevails
6. Prey Of Failure
7. Chokehold
8. Supremacy
9. That's Right, We're That Spic Band!
10. 72 Seasons (METALLICA cover)
11. Hear Nothing, Say Nothing (DISCHARGE cover)
NECROMANIAC (Black/Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Calling Forth the Shade" extrait de son premier long-format Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable à venir le 13 janvier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Caput Draconis
2. Daemonomantia
3. Grave Mound Oath
4. Calling Forth The Shade
5. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
6. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
8. Swedenborg's Skull
9. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash
Par DeathDeath
Par lkea
Par DeathDeath
Par DeathDeath
Par gulo gulo
Par Ander
Par Keyser
Par Pokemonslaug...
Par Pokemonslaug...
Par AxGxB
Par Niktareum
Par gulo gulo