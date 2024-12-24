»

(Lien direct) CHEMICIDE (Thrash Metal, Costa Rica) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Violence Prevails qui sortira le 28 février via Listenable Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Do As I Say, Not As I Do

2. Red Giant

3. Systemic Decay

4. Parasite

5. Violence Prevails

6. Prey Of Failure

7. Chokehold

8. Supremacy

9. That's Right, We're That Spic Band!

10. 72 Seasons (METALLICA cover)

11. Hear Nothing, Say Nothing (DISCHARGE cover)



<a href="https://listenable-records.bandcamp.com/album/violence-prevails">Violence Prevails de CHEMICIDE</a>