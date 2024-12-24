chargement...

Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par lkea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Sightless Pit
 Sightless Pit - Lockstep Bl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abramelin
 Abramelin - Sins Of The Father (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Lifeless Dark
 Lifeless Dark - Forces Of N... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Bleedskin
 Bleedskin - Homicidal Therapy (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Godflesh
 Godflesh - Purge (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 24 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 24 Décembre 2024 Time Rift - Membaris - Necromaniac
»
(Lien direct)
TIME RIFT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque In Flight qui sort le 24 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Black Plasma Armour prévu le 21 janvier via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Plasma Armour [7:07]
2. Threshold of a Dystopia [5:54]
3. SIGIL II (Star Ritual) [7:33]
4. N.O.V.A. [9:20]
5. Poet of Fire [7:00]
6. Onwards to the Last Blink of Reason [6:29]

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANIAC (Black/Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Calling Forth the Shade" extrait de son premier long-format Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable à venir le 13 janvier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Caput Draconis
2. Daemonomantia
3. Grave Mound Oath
4. Calling Forth The Shade
5. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
6. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
8. Swedenborg's Skull
9. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
Thrasho Keyser
24 Décembre 2024

Silicium
 Silicium
Apocalyptic Scheme (EP)
2024 - Indépendant		   

Necromaniac
 Necromaniac
2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Silicium
Apocalyptic Scheme (EP)
Bewitcher
Spell Shock
Tour d'Ivoire
Tour d'Ivoire (EP)
Morbidity
Malignant Necropsy (EP)
Tar Pond
Petrol
Arkona
Stella Pandora
Terminal Violence
Moshocalypse
The Old Dead Tree
Second Thoughts
Satanic Warmaster
Exultation Of Cruelty
Mass Disorder
Hupokrisis (EP)
Aufnorden
America Septentrionalis
Xenotheory
Blissful Death
Vspolokh
Мрьтвоземъ
Paysage D'Hiver
Die Berge
Amyl And The Sniffers
Cartoon Darkness
Galibot
Euch'mau noir (EP)
Oozing Wound
We Cater To Cowards
Abhorration
Demonolatry
Moral Putrefaction
Moral Putrefaction
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Nature's Cadence
Nahtrunar
Hrima
Noxis
Violence Inherent In The Sy...
Final Shodown
G.O.D. (EP)
Battle In the Nord Fest 2
Lifeless Dark
Forces Of Nature's Transfor...
Abramelin
Sins Of The Father
Sightless Pit
Lockstep Bloodwar
La photo mystère du 16 Décembre 2024
Angantyr
Indsigt
Aabode
Neo​-​Age
