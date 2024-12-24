»

(Lien direct) TIME RIFT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque In Flight qui sort le 24 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. I Am (The Spear)

2. Follow Tomorrow

3. Coyote Queen

4. Into The Stillness

5. Thunder Calling

6. The Hunter

7. In Flight

8. Dancing With The Sun

9. Hellbound



