|TIME RIFT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, USA) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque In Flight qui sort le 24 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. I Am (The Spear)
2. Follow Tomorrow
3. Coyote Queen
4. Into The Stillness
5. Thunder Calling
6. The Hunter
7. In Flight
8. Dancing With The Sun
9. Hellbound
|MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Black Plasma Armour prévu le 21 janvier via W.T.C. Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Plasma Armour [7:07]
2. Threshold of a Dystopia [5:54]
3. SIGIL II (Star Ritual) [7:33]
4. N.O.V.A. [9:20]
5. Poet of Fire [7:00]
6. Onwards to the Last Blink of Reason [6:29]
|NECROMANIAC (Black/Death/Thrash, Angleterre) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Calling Forth the Shade" extrait de son premier long-format Sciomancy, Malediction & Rites Abominable à venir le 13 janvier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Caput Draconis
2. Daemonomantia
3. Grave Mound Oath
4. Calling Forth The Shade
5. Great Is The Thirst Of The Restless Dead
6. Teraphim (Skull Sorcery)
7. Conjuration Of St. Cyprian
8. Swedenborg's Skull
9. Necromancess / Cauda Draconis
