|La 2ème édition du festival Battles in the Nord se tiendra le samedi 25 janvier près de Lille (Wattignies).
Il y aura à l'affiche : NYRAK (Black Metal), DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black'n Roll), ECR.LINF (Post-Black), HYLDR (Gothic Doom), NORNES (Doom Metal), MALCUIDANT (Black Metal), SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal), PENSEES NOCTURNES (Circus Black Metal) et MARCHE FUNEBRE (Doom Death).
Plus d'information sur leur site Internet : https://battleinthenord.com/
|Le one-man band ROTTEN MOON (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sa nouvelle démo tape Seal of Decay sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :
Side A
1. Wretched Archon
2. Baneful Salvation
3. Passing the Castle
Side B
4. Lost in a Mist
5. A Dying Torch
