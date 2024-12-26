Les news du 26 Décembre 2024 News Les news du 26 Décembre 2024 Battles in the Nord - Rotten Moon » (Lien direct) Battles in the Nord se tiendra le samedi 25 janvier près de Lille (Wattignies).

Il y aura à l'affiche : NYRAK (Black Metal), DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black'n Roll), ECR.LINF (Post-Black), HYLDR (Gothic Doom), NORNES (Doom Metal), MALCUIDANT (Black Metal), SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal), PENSEES NOCTURNES (Circus Black Metal) et MARCHE FUNEBRE (Doom Death).

Plus d'information sur leur site Internet : https://battleinthenord.com/

» (Lien direct) ROTTEN MOON (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sa nouvelle démo tape Seal of Decay sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :



Side A

1. Wretched Archon

2. Baneful Salvation

3. Passing the Castle

Side B

4. Lost in a Mist

5. A Dying Torch





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 25 Décembre 2024

BRICKTOTHEFACE - Machtklang - Sidewinder

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

ARTICLES DU JOUR Vitriolo

Conjuro (EP)

2023 - Indépendant / Prophetical Productions

GROUPES DU JOUR