chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par lkea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Coffins
 Coffins - Sinister Oath (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Sightless Pit
 Sightless Pit - Lockstep Bl... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Absolut... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abramelin
 Abramelin - Sins Of The Father (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - The Foam of... (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Deinonychus
 Deinonychus - Fatalist (C)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   

Les news du 26 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 26 Décembre 2024 Battles in the Nord - Rotten Moon
»
(Lien direct)
La 2ème édition du festival Battles in the Nord se tiendra le samedi 25 janvier près de Lille (Wattignies).
Il y aura à l'affiche : NYRAK (Black Metal), DEPRESSIVE WITCHES (Black'n Roll), ECR.LINF (Post-Black), HYLDR (Gothic Doom), NORNES (Doom Metal), MALCUIDANT (Black Metal), SERPENTS OATH (Black Metal), PENSEES NOCTURNES (Circus Black Metal) et MARCHE FUNEBRE (Doom Death).
Plus d'information sur leur site Internet : https://battleinthenord.com/

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ROTTEN MOON (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir sa nouvelle démo tape Seal of Decay sur Ancien Culte. Tracklist :

Side A
1. Wretched Archon
2. Baneful Salvation
3. Passing the Castle
Side B
4. Lost in a Mist
5. A Dying Torch
Thrasho Lestat + Keyser
26 Décembre 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vitriolo
 Vitriolo
Conjuro (EP)
2023 - Indépendant / Prophetical Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Vitriolo
Conjuro (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mörk Gryning
Fasornas Tid
Lire la chronique
Viscera Infest
Teratoma
Lire la chronique
Wormwood
The Star
Lire la chronique
Corrosive Elements
Cut The Serpent's Head
Lire la chronique
Silicium
Apocalyptic Scheme (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bewitcher
Spell Shock
Lire la chronique
Tour d'Ivoire
Tour d'Ivoire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbidity
Malignant Necropsy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tar Pond
Petrol
Lire la chronique
Arkona
Stella Pandora
Lire la chronique
Terminal Violence
Moshocalypse
Lire la chronique
The Old Dead Tree
Second Thoughts
Lire la chronique
Satanic Warmaster
Exultation Of Cruelty
Lire la chronique
Mass Disorder
Hupokrisis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aufnorden
America Septentrionalis
Lire la chronique
Xenotheory
Blissful Death
Lire la chronique
Vspolokh
Мрьтвоземъ
Lire la chronique
Paysage D'Hiver
Die Berge
Lire la chronique
Amyl And The Sniffers
Cartoon Darkness
Lire la chronique
Galibot
Euch'mau noir (EP)
Lire la chronique
Oozing Wound
We Cater To Cowards
Lire la chronique
Abhorration
Demonolatry
Lire la chronique
Moral Putrefaction
Moral Putrefaction
Lire la chronique
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Nature's Cadence
Lire la chronique
Nahtrunar
Hrima
Lire la chronique
Noxis
Violence Inherent In The Sy...
Lire la chronique
Final Shodown
G.O.D. (EP)
Lire la chronique
Battle In the Nord Fest 2
Lire l'interview
Lifeless Dark
Forces Of Nature's Transfor...
Lire la chronique