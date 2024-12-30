Les news du 30 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 30 Décembre 2024 Osculum Serpentis
|OSCULUM SERPENTIS (Black Metal, France) vient de mettre en ligne deux extraits de son prochain album intitulé The Streams Of Sorrow qui sortira courant 2025. L'ensemble s'écoute ici :
