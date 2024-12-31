chargement...

Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Molder
 Molder - Catastrophic Recon... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Burning In Ce... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Cardiac Arrest
 Cardiac Arrest - The Stench... (C)
Par DeathDeath		   

Les news du 31 Décembre 2024

News
Les news du 31 Décembre 2024 Metaphobic
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Deranged Excruciations, le premier album de METAPHOBIC (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 28 février prochain via Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Circle" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Spectral Circle
02. Mental Deconstruction
03. Execration
04. Disciples Of Vengeance
05. Veiled Horizons
06. Hypnosis Engram
07. Reconstituted Grey Matter
08. Insatiable Abyss
Thrasho AxGxB
31 Décembre 2024

