Les news du 31 Décembre 2024
News
Les news du 31 Décembre 2024 Metaphobic
|»
|Intitulé Deranged Excruciations, le premier album de METAPHOBIC (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 28 février prochain via Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectral Circle" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Spectral Circle
02. Mental Deconstruction
03. Execration
04. Disciples Of Vengeance
05. Veiled Horizons
06. Hypnosis Engram
07. Reconstituted Grey Matter
08. Insatiable Abyss
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dead
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Niktareum
Par Sagamore
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash
Par DeathDeath
Par Ikea
Par DeathDeath