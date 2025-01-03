NIHIL KAOS (Black Metal, Turquie/Pays-Bas/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Mystagogue en début d'année via Mara Productions. Tracklist :
1. Solemn Henosis
2. Path of the Winged Serpent
3. Synthamata: In Idolatry’s Echo
4. Exegesis of Transgression
5. Procession of Divine Demise
6. Pendulum Luciferi
7. A Hymn to Mass Graves
8. Under the Crepuscular Bythos
9. Eternal Genesis
FELL OMEN (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Invaded By A Dark Spirit le 14 février sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :
1. Don't Go Hollow, You Have Steel
2. Dungeon Metal Punks Besieging Digital Castles 03:28
3. Upon the Cliff, In Castle Stormveil
4. Warrior Jar
5. Forlorn Knights and Strange Flasks
6. Invaded By A Dark Spirit
7. In the Poison Swamp
