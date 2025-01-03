chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
131 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ogarya
 Ogarya - Nexus (EP) (C)
Par Lestat		   
Swallow The Sun
 Swallow The Sun - Moonflowers (C)
Par Dead		   
Nogothula
 Nogothula - Telluric Sepsis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Galibot
 Galibot - Euch'mau noir (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Tranquillity
 Dark Tranquillity - Endtime... (C)
Par Dead		   
Les news du 27 Décembre 2024
 Les news du 27 Décembre 202... (N)
Par Dead		   
Loudblast
 Loudblast - Altering Fates ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Arkona
 Arkona - Stella Pandora (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Wormwood
 Wormwood - The Star (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Viscera Infest
 Viscera Infest - Teratoma (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Satanic Warmaster
 Satanic Warmaster - Exultat... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bewitcher
 Bewitcher - Spell Shock (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Morbidity
 Morbidity - Malignant Necro... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Lurid Panacea
 Lurid Panacea - The Insidio... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey - Spleen and Goad (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - We Cater To ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Amyl And The Sniffers
 Amyl And The Sniffers - Car... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Abhorration
 Abhorration - Demonolatry (C)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 3 Janvier 2025

News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2025 Cloven Hoof - Mean Mistreater - Nihil Kaos - Fell Omen
»
(Lien direct)
Russ North, ancien chanteur de CLOVEN HOOF (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sur les albums Dominator et A Sultan's Ransom, est décédé hier à l'âge de 59 ans. RIP!

»
(Lien direct)
MEAN MISTREATER (Heavy Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Do or Die à venir le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Killer Red
2. One Survivor
3. Nothing's Free
4. Walk With Fire
5. Do or Die
6. Road Dogs
7. Three of Swords
8. Release the Wolf

»
(Lien direct)
NIHIL KAOS (Black Metal, Turquie/Pays-Bas/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Mystagogue en début d'année via Mara Productions. Tracklist :

1. Solemn Henosis
2. Path of the Winged Serpent
3. Synthamata: In Idolatry’s Echo
4. Exegesis of Transgression
5. Procession of Divine Demise
6. Pendulum Luciferi
7. A Hymn to Mass Graves
8. Under the Crepuscular Bythos
9. Eternal Genesis

»
(Lien direct)
FELL OMEN (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Invaded By A Dark Spirit le 14 février sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :

1. Don't Go Hollow, You Have Steel
2. Dungeon Metal Punks Besieging Digital Castles 03:28
3. Upon the Cliff, In Castle Stormveil
4. Warrior Jar
5. Forlorn Knights and Strange Flasks
6. Invaded By A Dark Spirit
7. In the Poison Swamp
Thrasho Keyser
3 Janvier 2025

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Apparition
 Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A Tranquil State
2024 - Profound Lore Records		   
Fange
 Fange
Perdition
2024 - Throatruiner Records		   
Toxaemia
 Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
2024 - Emanzipation Productions		   
6deep
 6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
2024 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cloven Hoof
 Cloven Hoof
Heavy Metal - 1979 - Royaume-Uni		   
Apparition
Disgraced Emanations From A...
Lire la chronique
6deep
Dead In 5 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Toxaemia
Rejected Souls Of Kerberus
Lire la chronique
Fange
Perdition
Lire la chronique
Catasexual Urge Motivation
The Encyclopedia of Serial ...
Lire la chronique
Godflesh
A World Lit Only By Dub
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 1 Janvier 2025
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Ogarya
Nexus (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Nell’ Ora Blu
Lire la chronique
Spectral Wound
Songs Of Blood And Mire
Lire la chronique
AnIImA
Aniima (EP)
Lire la chronique
Blut Aus Nord
Disharmonium (Nahab)
Lire la chronique
Nogothula
Telluric Sepsis
Lire la chronique
Disarray
Religious Disease
Lire la chronique
Ershetu
Yomi
Lire la chronique
Scumbags
Sewage The Waste
Lire la chronique
Loudblast
Altering Fates And Destinies
Lire la chronique
Groza
Nadir
Lire la chronique
Agressor
Symposium of Rebirth
Lire la chronique
Vitriolo
Conjuro (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mörk Gryning
Fasornas Tid
Lire la chronique
Viscera Infest
Teratoma
Lire la chronique
Wormwood
The Star
Lire la chronique
Corrosive Elements
Cut The Serpent's Head
Lire la chronique
Silicium
Apocalyptic Scheme (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bewitcher
Spell Shock
Lire la chronique
Tour d'Ivoire
Tour d'Ivoire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Morbidity
Malignant Necropsy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tar Pond
Petrol
Lire la chronique
Arkona
Stella Pandora
Lire la chronique