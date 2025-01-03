Les news du 3 Janvier 2025 News Les news du 3 Janvier 2025 Cloven Hoof - Mean Mistreater - Nihil Kaos - Fell Omen » (Lien direct) CLOVEN HOOF (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) sur les albums Dominator et A Sultan's Ransom, est décédé hier à l'âge de 59 ans. RIP!

MEAN MISTREATER (Heavy Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Do or Die à venir le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Killer Red

2. One Survivor

3. Nothing's Free

4. Walk With Fire

5. Do or Die

6. Road Dogs

7. Three of Swords

8. Release the Wolf





NIHIL KAOS (Black Metal, Turquie/Pays-Bas/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Mystagogue en début d'année via Mara Productions. Tracklist :



1. Solemn Henosis

2. Path of the Winged Serpent

3. Synthamata: In Idolatry’s Echo

4. Exegesis of Transgression

5. Procession of Divine Demise

6. Pendulum Luciferi

7. A Hymn to Mass Graves

8. Under the Crepuscular Bythos

9. Eternal Genesis



<a href="https://nihilkaos.bandcamp.com/track/eternal-genesis">Eternal Genesis de Nihil Kaos</a>

FELL OMEN (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier long-format Invaded By A Dark Spirit le 14 février sur True Cult Records. Tracklist :



1. Don't Go Hollow, You Have Steel

2. Dungeon Metal Punks Besieging Digital Castles 03:28

3. Upon the Cliff, In Castle Stormveil

4. Warrior Jar

5. Forlorn Knights and Strange Flasks

6. Invaded By A Dark Spirit

7. In the Poison Swamp





