(Lien direct) NAKED WHIPPER (Black/Grind, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Depraved to the Bone" extrait de son album comeback Chapel Defilement à venir le 31 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Depraved to the Bone

3. Bloodstained White Icon

4. Top Notch Slavedriver

5. (Pray Macabre) Chapel Defilement

6. Fucked on Cross

7. Intro

8. Celebrate their Downfall

9. Nail or be Nailed

10. Out the Norm

11. The Swinepriest Bedlam

12. Flamethrow Messiah / The Purgatory Trial

13. Wow Wow Wholy Whore, Hot Wax Fat Candles



