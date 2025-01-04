chargement...

Les news du 4 Janvier 2025

Les news du 4 Janvier 2025 Sinner Rage - Bloodbark - Voraath - Naked Whipper
SINNER RAGE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Fire's On" extrait de son premier long-format Powerstrike prévu le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Powerstrike
2. Silent Thunder
3. Highway Knights
4. Chained by Night
5. Fire's On
6. Angel of Combustion
7. Call of the Wind
8. Dangerous Attraction

BLOODBARK (Atmospheric Black Metal) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Sacred Sound of Solitude via Northern Silence Productions. Tracklist :

Time is Nothing
From Ash to Dust to Pollen
Glacial Respite
Augury of Snow
Griever's Domain

Le batteur de VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) et ex-Olkoth Joshua Nassaru Ward est décédé dans la nuit du 31 décembre des suites d'un accident de voiture. RIP!

NAKED WHIPPER (Black/Grind, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Depraved to the Bone" extrait de son album comeback Chapel Defilement à venir le 31 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Depraved to the Bone
3. Bloodstained White Icon
4. Top Notch Slavedriver
5. (Pray Macabre) Chapel Defilement
6. Fucked on Cross
7. Intro
8. Celebrate their Downfall
9. Nail or be Nailed
10. Out the Norm
11. The Swinepriest Bedlam
12. Flamethrow Messiah / The Purgatory Trial
13. Wow Wow Wholy Whore, Hot Wax Fat Candles
4 Janvier 2025

