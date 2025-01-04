SINNER RAGE (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Espagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Fire's On" extrait de son premier long-format Powerstrike prévu le 21 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Powerstrike
2. Silent Thunder
3. Highway Knights
4. Chained by Night
5. Fire's On
6. Angel of Combustion
7. Call of the Wind
8. Dangerous Attraction
NAKED WHIPPER (Black/Grind, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Depraved to the Bone" extrait de son album comeback Chapel Defilement à venir le 31 janvier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Depraved to the Bone
3. Bloodstained White Icon
4. Top Notch Slavedriver
5. (Pray Macabre) Chapel Defilement
6. Fucked on Cross
7. Intro
8. Celebrate their Downfall
9. Nail or be Nailed
10. Out the Norm
11. The Swinepriest Bedlam
12. Flamethrow Messiah / The Purgatory Trial
13. Wow Wow Wholy Whore, Hot Wax Fat Candles
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dead
Par Dead
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Niktareum
Par Sagamore
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo
Par gulo gulo